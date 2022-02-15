New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Death Care Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229755/?utm_source=GNW





The global death care services market is expected to grow from $102.58 billion in 2021 to $114.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $170.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.



The death care services market consists of sales of death care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that prepare the dead for burial or interment, conduct funerals, operate sites or structures reserved for the interment of human or animals remains, and/or cremate the dead.



The main types of death care services are funeral homes and funeral services, cemeteries and crematories.A funeral home is a place where the deceased are prepared for burial or cremation, where the body can be seen, and where funeral services are performed on occasion.



The different arrangements include at-need arrangement, pre-need arrangement and is available in various modes such as online, offline.



Death care service companies are increasingly using the alkaline hydrolysis method for disposing of corpses.Alkaline hydrolysis is a chemical process for the disposal of human remains using sodium hydroxide and heat.



The method uses a solution of 95% water and 5% potassium hydroxide or sodium oxide to reduce a body to components of liquid and bone.Bone fragments are retained and dried into a substance which is similar to cremated ashes.



The liquid by-product of alkaline hydrolysis is a non-toxic solution that is disposed through the sewage system. As of August 2019, 19 states in the United States of America have legalized practice of alkaline hydrolysis.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the death care services market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in death care services market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the death care services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





