Biphenyl Market to hit $345 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The biphenyl market value is anticipated to reach $345 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The report provides a detailed analysis of market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, and major investment pockets.

Biphenyl is naturally found in cool tar, crude oil, and natural gas. It is mainly used in food preservatives, heat transfer fluids, organic syntheses, dye carriers, as a fungi stat in the packaging of citrus fruits, and as an intermediate for polychlorinated biphenyls. Supported by high product adoption in varied industries, the industry is primed to record substantial growth over the forecast period.

Key reasons for biphenyl market growth:

Surging demand in agricultural applications.

Prevalent adoption in food & beverage sector.

High uptake in electronics industry in North America.

Increased usage in manufacturing of electronic devices.

Crude oil finds extensive usage in the production of cars, clothing, and electronic devices. Significant product demand in these applications is foreseen to positively impact the adoption of crude oil biphenyl in the coming years. Owing to surging product adoption in various processes, the crude oil biphenyl type segment is poised to witness considerable progress at a CAGR of approximately 6.5% through the study timespan.

Browse key industry insights spread across 260 pages with 158 market data tables and 67 figures & charts from the report, "Biphenyl Market Statistics By Type (Crude Oil Biphenyl, Coal Tar Biphenyl, Natural Gas Biphenyl), Application (Dyestuff Carrier for Textiles, Food & Beverages, Fungicide, Heat Transfer Fluids, Chemicals Intermediate, Solvents for Pharmaceutical Production), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027"

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/global-biphenyl-market

2027 forecasts show ‘fungicide’ segment retaining its dominance

the Biphenyl industry from fungicide segment is predicted to exceed USD 27.50 million by 2027. Prominent adoption of biphenyl as a preservative for citrus fruits and as a fungicide for plant disease control is set to fuel segmental growth in the forthcoming years. Increasing use of biphenyl as an antifungal agrochemical for crop protection is likely to impel product demand in fungicide applications. Moreover, rising awareness among farmers pertaining to healthy farming and boosting productivity is foreseen to augment segmental development over the analysis timeline.

Biphenyl market from food & beverages segment is slated to reach over USD 10.50 million by 2027. Biphenyl is broadly applied in the food & beverage sector as a flavoring agent and additive. It is widely used as an antimicrobial food preservative, which is calculated to bolster product uptake in food & beverages applications through the review timeline.

Europe to maintain top status in terms of revenue

Europe market is speculated to see notable growth by 2027, registering about 5.5% CAGR through the assessment timeframe primarily on account of the well-established chemical, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors in the region. The booming industrial sector in Europe has caused an upsurge in the demand for biphenyl. Moreover, growing popularity of healthy food & beverage solutions and shifting preferences towards better health measures are set to bolster product uptake over the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on biphenyl market statistics

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing in virtually all sectors faced disruptions, particularly those that were supply chain oriented. This hampered the demand for biphenyl in the initial stages of the pandemic. However, rising demand for agricultural and electronic products, widespread vaccination drives, and increasing focus on accelerating economic recovery across the globe has supported the growth of the industry landscape in recent years.

Leading market players

Key companies operating in the market include Lanxess AG, LGC Standards, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eastman Chemical Company, and Sigma Aldrich, among others.

