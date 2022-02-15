Kronos Patent Pending Graphene Masks Revealed by Independent Lab as World's Most Effective Providing 99.9% Viral and Bacterial Filtration Efficacy

Parkersburg, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. (OTC: KNOS), revenue-generating product development and production company that has significantly changed the way indoor air is filtered and disinfected, announces test results from Nelson Labs demonstrating significantly enhanced bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) and viral filtration efficiency (VFE). As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, the use of facemasks has become commonplace, if not endemic. The performance of medical facemasks is assessed using Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) tests and Viral Filtration Efficiency (VFE) tests.

Kronos' designed and the U.S. manufactured 5-ply graphene face masks remove 99.9% of bacteria and virus particles compared to the common and far less efficacious ASTM level 3 mask. (ASTM Level 3 is the FDA's highest rating for medical and surgical face masks). The Kronos face mask is the only 5-ply graphene mask known to be manufactured in the USA.

With BFE and VFE levels over 99.9%, the Company believes that these are the highest filtration efficiency numbers for any face masks in the market. All test method acceptance criteria were met. Testing was performed in compliance with US FDA good manufacturing practice (GMP) regulations 21 CFR Parts 210, 211, and 820.

While the 2019 pandemic appears to be degrading into endemic status, mask-wearing has likely become a permanent way of life for many and will likely continue into common, if not mandatory, use by the food industry, adding to the common use pre-pandemic of doctors, nurses, and hospital workers. Furthermore, the world will likely stock up on the best masks in order to be ready for a new covid-19 strain or unrelated pandemic feared to emerge in the near future.

In a recent MAYO CLINIC article, entitled, How well do face masks protect against COVID-19? "Get answers to your questions about face masks, including how to use them properly," it stated:

"Can face masks help slow the spread of the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)? Yes. Face masks combined with other preventive measures, such as getting vaccinated, frequent hand-washing, and physical distancing, can help slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends masks for the general public. If you're fully vaccinated and are in an area with a high number of new COVID-19 cases, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public and outdoors in crowded areas or when you are in close contact with unvaccinated people. People who haven't been fully vaccinated should wear face masks indoors and outdoors where there is a high risk of COVID-19 transmissions, such as crowded events or large gatherings.

The CDC says that you should wear the most protective mask possible that you'll wear regularly and that fits. Prior to Kronos' new product, KN95s and medical masks provided the next highest level of protection.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention still recommends that masks be worn in areas of substantial or high transmission and in educational settings, regardless of vaccination status.

"We're not quite there yet," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told radio station WYPR this week. The CDC "still recommends that all schools encourage students to wear well-fitting masks consistently and while indoors. And that's consistent with our guidance that still also recommends that people mask in public indoor settings in areas of high or substantial transmission."

Nationwide, nearly 99% of U.S. counties are still reporting high community transmission.

"We owe it to our children to make sure that they can safely stay in school. Right now, that includes masking. We've seen outbreaks that have occurred in communities where students were not masked in schools and had to close. ... And much of our guidance is based on the amount of community transmission," Walensky added.

Recently, 11 states have announced changes to their statewide masking policies, with some governors moving to end universal indoor and outdoor mask mandates, while others have lifted statewide face-covering requirements for schools.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is extending the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, on board commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on a commuter bus and rail systems through March 18, 2022.

A poll by Washington Post conducted in July 2021 found that 67% of respondents intend to wear masks whenever they're sick, and 43% plan to wear masks in crowded places even after COVID-19.

"Our goal is to provide the best available protective face masks on the market for those in higher exposure risk environments with the best technology available - and our Kronos® graphene technology achieves this not only as of the highest protection properties but also by completely reducing the number of viable bacteria and virus particles that are able to pass through the mask materials to Zero," commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos CEO.

About Nelson Labs:

Testing was completed by Nelson Labs®, a Sotera Health company, which is an industry-leading, global provider of laboratory testing and expert advisory services. We perform over 800 rigorous microbiological and analytical laboratory tests across the medical device, pharmaceutical, protective barriers, and tissue industries. We know that every test matters and requires solutions to complex problems to improve patient outcomes and minimize client risk. NElson Labs are a business unit of Sotera Health (Nasdaq: SHC), along with Nordion® and Sterigenics®. Together we are a leading global provider of mission-critical sterilization and lab-testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry and touch the lives of more than 190 million people around the world each year. The Nelson Labs Mark is a testing verification program that mobilizes two-factor authentication for product testing to provide our clients with the credibility their products deserve. By offering ongoing access to verifiable performance data, the Nelson Labs Mark helps manufacturers build trust through transparency and empowers consumers to differentiate unsubstantiated products from those that are tested and verified.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos is focused on next-generation wellness consumer electronics products and PPE solutions. The Company was founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types to move, sterilize, and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers by the passing of air through our patented technology. In addition, there are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Immediately addressable markets are schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and automobiles and commercial aircraft cabins.

The Company supports KronosFoundation.org , which encourages people to make positive change while it helps others to breathe safe air by donating air purifiers locally and nationwide through campaigns that make an impact.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destroying various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, WV.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product, or service is referenced in this press release. Furthermore, nothing in this press release is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice, and nothing in it should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. Kronos Advanced Technologies does not represent that the securities, products, or services discussed in this press release are suitable for any particular investor. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You should consult your business advisor, attorney, and/or tax and accounting advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements.

Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website ( https://www.kronosati.co/investors ), through press releases, OTCmarkets filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Social Media accounts, listed above.

We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any information that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

COVID-19 DISCLAIMER:

Kronos uses a variety of methods to test the functionality of our air purification and PPE products. Customers should evaluate their specific application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology's potential benefits. Our customers should also use reasonable safety precautions to prevent the transmission of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. While our products provide significant advantages, you cannot rely solely on our products to contain Covid or prevent its spread. It is essential to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by national, federal, state, and local authorities, including guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of face masks.

