Cingulate to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Shane J. Schaffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference on February 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.



Cingulate’s presentation will be available by request to Aegis for the duration of the conference, from February 23 through February 25.

To access the event, you may download and import the following iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system: Aegis Virtual Conference Calendar. A webcast of the presentation can also be accessed on the Investors section of Cingulate’s website at cingulate.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Cingulate®

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com

Investor Relations

Thomas Dalton: Head of Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate, Inc.

TDalton@cingulate.com

913-942-2301

Andy Brimmer / Amy Feng: Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

abrimmer@joelefrank.com

afeng@joelefrank.com

212-355-4449

Media Relations

Melyssa Weible: Elixir Health Public Relations

mweible@elixirhealthpr.com

201-723-5805

CING-US-101-0223