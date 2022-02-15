Construction contract in Estonia (Pelgulinna State gymnasium in Tallinn)

English Estonian

On 15 February 2022, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Riigi Kinnisvara AS entered into a contract for the construction of Pelgulinna State gymnasium at Kolde Av 67a, Tallinn.

The contract includes construction of a new four-storey school building, which will be surrounded by city-park, access roads and pathways, bicycle and car park.

The contract value is approximately EUR 25.0 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in August 2023.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

