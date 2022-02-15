New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229749/?utm_source=GNW

and Grupo ACS.



The global facilities support services market is expected to grow from $146.89 billion in 2021 to $165.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $256.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%.



The facilities support services market consists of sales of facilities support services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide operating staff to perform a combination of support services within a client’s facilities. Examples of facilities support services include janitorial, maintenance, trash disposal, guard and security, mail routing, reception, laundry, and related services to support operations within facilities.



The different types of facilities support services are maintenance services, security & guard services, reception services and other facilities support services.Routine maintenance, renovation, and replacement of current facilities, constructions, structures, or real property are referred to as maintenance services.



The different modes include online, offine and involves various deployment modes such as on-premise, cloud.



Facilities support activities companies are increasingly using technology to effectively recruit and manage candidates.These technologies offer features such as passive activity tracking, integration with email platforms and maintaining candidate databases.



This reduces recruitment time, improves placement quality, and strengthens relationship with clients.Recruitment analytics software also provides helpful business insights for staffing agencies.



For example, in North America, 64% of firms use technologies such as an applicant tracking system (ATS) to track candidate activity and about 60% firms use a customer relationship management (CRM) system for business development.



Western Europe was the largest region in the facilities support services market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the facilities support services market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the facilities support services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229749/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________