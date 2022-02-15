OptoFidelity Joins LaSAR Alliance for Augmented Reality Wearable Devices

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LaSAR Alliance (Laser Scanning for Augmented Reality) announces the addition of OptoFidelity to their membership. OptoFidelity has a long history of providing high accuracy test and metrology equipment for AR devices throughout the entire product lifecycle from R&D and mass production.



OptoFidelity is the global leader in designing and manufacturing automated test systems for measuring the image quality, optical and tracking performance of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices. Global production requires international service coverage and OptoFidelity matches it with its presence in three continents.

The LaSAR Alliance was established to create an ecosystem to enable the efficient design and manufacture of augmented reality (AR) wearable devices, including smart glasses and head-mounted displays. The alliance aims to facilitate the exchange and sharing of information, to create, build and grow effective and compelling LBS (Laser Beam Scanning) -based solutions, and to help drive the growth of the market for AR wearables in general.

“LaSAR welcomes OptoFidelity to the Alliance and looks forward to their contributions to building the solid foundation on which we can all drive the growth of augmented reality wearable devices through laser beam scanning solutions,” said Dr. Bharath Rajagopalan, Chair of the LaSAR Alliance and Director, Strategic Marketing at STMicroelectronics.

“OptoFidelity is excited to be a member of LaSAR Alliance. We would be working closely with ecosystem and industry to define the future characterization methods and standards of AR wearables. The quality of headsets is a critical factor contributing to the consumer experience. OptoFidelity is dedicated to enable AR wearables to deliver a premium user experience.” said Nikhil Pachhandara, Chief Innovation and Growth Officer, OptoFidelity.

About LaSAR Alliance

The LaSAR Alliance Founding Board Members are represented by STMicroelectronics, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Quanta Computer, Mega1, Dispelix, AMAT Applied Materials and Quanta Computer.

The LaSAR Alliance has established multiple tiers of membership levels to meet the robust industry needs.

To learn more about membership, you can visit the LaSAR website at www.LaSARAlliance.org

About OptoFidelity

OptoFidelity is an agile measurement automation provider with a wide range of expertise in smart device testing from R&D concepting to smart manufacturing QA. OptoFidelity is a Finland-based global company providing optical metrology and engineering services in NA, EMEA and APAC. OptoFidelity offers customized and standard versions of AR / VR performance test automation systems, robots for touch and haptics performance testing of panels and displays, and systems for full functional hardware testing of smartphones and cosmetic inspection.

For more information, please visit the OptoFidelity at https://www.optofidelity.com

