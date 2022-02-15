Mission Cyber Group Achieves Vendor Certification Status for Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Cyber Security Needs

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Cyber Group (MCG), a leading team of cybersecurity experts offering strategic advice and practical assistance in policy and procedure development, regulatory affairs, and asset sourcing, announced today that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has granted the company a contract to provide cybersecurity services.



The Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) is the name given to certain multiple-award contracts issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania pursuant to Section 517 of the Procurement Code. Achieving this status allows MCG to search and respond to the Commonwealth’s cybersecurity bidding opportunities. Specific cybersecurity services awarded under the contract include:

Managed Security Services

Security Services Consulting

Vulnerability Scanning and Penetration Testing



Barracuda researchers identified and analyzed 121 ransomware incidents that occurred between August 2020 and July 2021, and saw a 64% increase in attacks, year-over-year. In addition, the report revealed that cybercriminals are still heavily targeting municipalities, health care, and education.

“Cyberattacks are increasing in sophistication at a pace where most internal IT personnel can’t positively identify the latest methods until it’s too late,” said David Fizer, Managing Partner, Mission Cyber Group. “Today, organizations need a partner whose sole purpose is dedicated to knowing the latest attack vectors and preparing personnel to mitigate risks by decreasing attack services through training, buttressed by constant network monitoring. We are proud to be selected by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to serve them with our time-tested mission-critical services.”

About Mission Cyber Group

Mission Cyber Group is an experienced team of cybersecurity experts with a deep understanding of today’s frameworks and protocols. With decades of government and industry experience, the company continues to provide cyber leadership with strategic advice and practical assistance in policy and procedure development, regulatory affairs, and asset sourcing from conception to successful project completion. For more information, please visit missioncybergroup.com .