Violet Defense Offers Affordable Disinfection as a Service to Respond to COVID-19 Surges

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Omicron coronavirus variant sweeps the country and COVID-19 cases surge, many businesses are trying to ride it out with standard or even diminished precautions. Violet Defense, a UV disinfection technology company, provides a better, sustainable, and long-term solution that is now available as a service.

Violet Defense is the developer of patented ultraviolet (UV) light technology proven in laboratory tests to kill bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus, norovirus, E. coli, C. diff, C. auris, Salmonella and MRSA. Its pulsed Xenon solution can be permanently installed or used in portable units.

Public-serving organizations are trying to remain open during the latest coronavirus resurgence, using standard chemical disinfection methods that have been insufficient and put workers at risk. Meanwhile, employees and customers are less often using precautions like social distancing and masks. That translates to increased risk of infection.

"The rapid spread of the latest COVID-19 variant has shown clearly that we don't have the proper protections in place," said Violet Defense CEO Terrance Berland. "Superior disinfection practices are not a luxury to aspire to anymore, they are a necessity, and UV disinfection is a proven way to keep people safe."

Schools, hospitals, and all types of businesses are struggling to stay open as large numbers of employees become ill and quarantine. Even after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, illnesses like influenza will pose the same problem. That reminds us that vaccination, rapid testing and contact tracing alone cannot keep the public safe - frequent, thorough and effective disinfection is also vital.

With that in mind, Violet Defense is developing a new business model, Disinfection as a Service, where businesses can install its UV disinfection products via a lease-style arrangement, making it an operating expense instead of a capital purchase. The small Violet Defense unit would cost little more than $1 per disinfection cycle.

"We have a responsibility to protect our children, first responders, teachers, business owners - everyone. In that sense, disinfection is essentially a public service," Berland said. "With Violet Defense's new program, it's an easy choice to get the best disinfection possible - at little more than $1 per disinfection cycle, how can you afford not to?"

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. Auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address the disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

