LGI Homes, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2021 Results, Releases 2022 Guidance and Announces Increase to Share Repurchase Program

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights and Comparisons to Fourth Quarter 2020

Net income decreased 18.4% to $111.3 million, or $4.61 basic EPS and $4.53 diluted EPS

Net Income before income taxes decreased 13.9% to $143.4 million

Home sales revenues decreased 10.7% to $801.1 million

Home closed decreased 25.9% to 2,526 homes

Average sales price increased 20.4% to $317,132

Gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues decreased 70 basis points to 26.4%

Adjusted gross margin* as a percentage of home sales revenues decreased 120 basis points to 27.6%



Full Year 2021 Highlights and Comparisons to Full Year 2020

Net Income increased 32.6% to $429.6 million, or $17.46 basic EPS and $17.25 diluted EPS

Net income before income taxes increased 47.6% to $542.8 million

Home sales revenues increased 28.8% to $3.1 billion

Home closings increased 11.8% to 10,442 homes

Average sales price increased 15.2% to $292,104

Gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues increased 130 basis points to 26.8%

Adjusted gross margin* as a percentage of home sales revenues increased 80 basis points to 28.2%

Owned lots increased to 54,867 and controlled lots increased to 36,978 for total owned and controlled lots of 91,845 at December 31, 2021

Active selling communities at December 31, 2021 decreased 12.9% to 101

Ending backlog of 2,055 homes at December 31, 2021, a decrease of 30.7%

Ending backlog Value of $659.2 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of 15.0%



*Non-GAAP

Please see “ Non-GAAP Measures ” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet

1,288,563 shares of common stock repurchased during the year ended December 31, 2021 at an average price per share of $150.39 for an aggregate amount of $193.8 million

Total liquidity of $371.8 million at December 31, 2021, including cash and cash equivalents of $50.5 million and $321.3 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility

Net debt to capitalization of 35.1% at December 31, 2021



Management Comments

“Our results in the fourth quarter capped off the best year in our Company’s history,” stated Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “During the fourth quarter, we closed 2,526 homes, resulting in record-breaking full year closings of 10,442 homes and revenue of $3.1 billion, making 2021 our eighth consecutive year of double-digit closings and top line growth. We also set a new record of 8.3 closings per community, per month.

“Our ability to translate our closings growth and industry-leading absorptions into consistent profitability continues to differentiate our business. We delivered a full year adjusted gross margin of 28.2%, an increase of 80 basis points and an all-time Company record. Pre-tax income increased 47.6% year-over-year and our pre-tax net income margin was a record 17.8%. Finally, our net income increased 32.6% over the prior year, driving return on equity of 33.9%, a 125 basis point increase over 2020.

“During the year, we managed through numerous headwinds including input price volatility, product delays and labor shortages. As a result, our construction and land development timelines extended, slowing our pace of deliveries and delaying the availability of new and replacement communities. However, despite home sales price increases and higher interest rates, fundamentals remain strong and affordability has not had a material impact on the strength of demand in our markets. Given our experience to date, we expect these dynamics to continue throughout 2022 and the full year guidance we are providing reflects this outlook.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “With significant momentum coming out of 2021, LGI Homes is well-positioned to deliver another year of strong results and value creation for our stockholders while continuing to execute on our long-term goal of becoming a top five builder.”

2021 Fourth Quarter Results

Home closings during the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled 2,526, a decrease of 25.9% from 3,408 home closings during the fourth quarter of 2020.

At the end of the fourth quarter, active selling communities decreased to 101, down from 116 communities at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Home sales revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $801.1 million, a decrease of $96.3 million, or 10.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in home sales revenues is primarily due to a 25.9% decrease in homes closed, an 8.8% decrease in average community count and was partially offset by an increase in the average sales price per home closed during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The average sales price per home closed for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $317,132, an increase of $53,811, or 20.4%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase in the average sales price per home closed was primarily due to a favorable pricing environment, higher price points in certain markets and changes in product mix.

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 26.4% as compared to 27.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 27.6% as compared to 28.8% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Please see “ Non-GAAP Measures ” for a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) to gross margin, the most comparable GAAP measure.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $111.3 million, or $4.61 per basic share and $4.53 per diluted share, a decrease of $25.1 million, or 18.4%, from $136.4 million, or $5.45 per basic share and 5.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Results

Home closings for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled 10,442, an increase of 11.8%, from 9,339 home closings during the year ended December 31, 2020. The overall increase in home closings was primarily driven by strong demand in all reportable segments during the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2020.

Home sales revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $3.1 billion, an increase of $682.2 million, or 28.8%, from $2.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in home sales revenues is primarily due to an 11.8% increase in homes closed and an increase in the average sales price per home closed during the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2020.

The average sales price per home closed for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $292,104, an increase of $38,551, or 15.2%, over the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase in the average sales price per home closed was primarily due to higher price points in certain markets, partially offset by additional wholesale home closings.

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 26.8% as compared to 25.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 28.2% as compared to 27.4% for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase in gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues during the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to raising prices higher than increases in input costs. Please see “ Non-GAAP Measures ” for a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) to gross margin, the most comparable GAAP measure.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $429.6 million, or $17.46 per basic share and $17.25 per diluted share, an increase of $105.8 million, or 32.6%, from $323.9 million, or $12.89 per basic share and $12.76 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in net income is primarily attributed to operating leverage realized from the increase in home sales revenues and higher average sales price per home closed, partially offset by tax benefits relating to the federal energy efficient homes tax credits recognized during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Stock Repurchase Program

On February 11, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors increased the authorization for the repurchase of shares of the Company’s common stock by $200.0 million. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 378,525 shares of its common stock for $56.1 million, bringing the remaining authorization under the Company’s stock repurchase program to $106.6 million as of December 31, 2021. The Board’s approval increases the aggregate amount available for stock repurchases to $306.6 million as of February 11, 2022. The timing, amount and other terms and conditions of any repurchases of shares of the Company’s common stock under its stock repurchase program will be determined by management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including the market price of the common stock, corporate considerations, general market and economic conditions and legal requirements. The Company’s stock repurchase program may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time.

Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release, the Company is providing the following guidance for the full year 2022. The Company believes:

Home closings will be between 9,000 and 10,000

Active selling communities at the end of 2022 will be between 110 and 120

Average sales price per home closed will be between $315,000 and $330,000

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues will be between 26.5% and 28.5%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues will be between 28.0% and 30.0% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues will be between 9.0% and 10.0%

Effective tax rate will be between 23.5% and 24.5%



This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2022 are similar to those experienced to date in 2022 and that the average sales price per home closed, construction costs, availability of land, land development costs and overall absorption rates in the remainder of 2022 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development, home construction and COVID-19 are similar to those currently in place. Any further COVID-19 governmental restrictions on land development, home construction or home sales could negatively impact the Company’s ability to achieve this guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release or on the Earnings Call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning projected 2022 home closings, year-end active selling communities, gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues, average sales price per home closed, adjusted gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues, SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues, effective tax rate, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the Company, its business, customers, subcontractors, suppliers and its markets, as well as market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company's business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, including the “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the “Risk Factors” section, the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” sections in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, and subsequent filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 when it is filed with the SEC. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release or listen to the Earnings Call, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,514 $ 35,942 Accounts receivable 57,909 115,939 Real estate inventory 2,085,904 1,569,489 Pre-acquisition costs and deposits 40,702 37,213 Property and equipment, net 16,944 3,618 Other assets 81,676 44,882 Deferred tax assets, net 6,198 6,986 Goodwill 12,018 12,018 Total assets $ 2,351,865 $ 1,826,087 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 14,172 $ 13,676 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 136,609 135,008 Notes payable 805,236 538,398 Total liabilities 956,017 687,082 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 26,963,915 shares issued and 23,917,359 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 26,741,554 shares issued and 24,983,561 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 269 267 Additional paid-in capital 291,577 270,598 Retained earnings 1,363,922 934,277 Treasury stock, at cost, 3,046,556 shares and 1,757,993 shares, respectively (259,920 ) (66,137 ) Total equity 1,395,848 1,139,005 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,351,865 $ 1,826,087





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Home sales revenues $ 801,076 $ 897,398 $ 3,050,149 $ 2,367,929 Cost of sales 589,359 654,069 2,232,115 1,764,832 Selling expenses 42,555 50,173 170,005 148,366 General and administrative 27,852 27,599 100,331 90,021 Operating income 141,310 165,557 547,698 364,710 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 13,976 — Other income, net (2,074 ) (991 ) (9,053 ) (3,139 ) Net income before income taxes 143,384 166,548 542,775 367,849 Income tax provision 32,081 30,120 113,130 43,954 Net income $ 111,303 $ 136,428 $ 429,645 $ 323,895 Earnings per share: Basic $ 4.61 $ 5.45 $ 17.46 $ 12.89 Diluted $ 4.53 $ 5.34 $ 17.25 $ 12.76 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,142,096 25,054,454 24,607,231 25,135,077 Diluted 24,564,428 25,531,968 24,908,991 25,380,560

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Home sales revenues $ 801,076 $ 897,398 $ 3,050,149 $ 2,367,929 Cost of sales 589,359 654,069 2,232,115 1,764,832 Gross margin 211,717 243,329 818,034 603,097 Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 7,828 13,603 37,546 40,381 Purchase accounting adjustments (1) 1,754 1,601 4,964 4,872 Adjusted gross margin $ 221,299 $ 258,533 $ 860,544 $ 648,350 Gross margin % (2) 26.4 % 27.1 % 26.8 % 25.5 % Adjusted gross margin % (2) 27.6 % 28.8 % 28.2 % 27.4 %





(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates. (2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.



Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count and Average Monthly Absorption Rates by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 328,191 1,118 $ 293,552 36.0 10.4 Southeast 152,311 548 277,940 25.0 7.3 Northwest 137,594 290 474,462 11.0 8.8 West 98,666 266 370,925 11.7 7.6 Florida 84,314 304 277,349 20.0 5.1 Total $ 801,076 2,526 $ 317,132 103.7 8.1





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 329,767 1,354 $ 243,550 37.0 12.2 Southeast 212,071 870 243,760 32.0 9.1 Northwest 140,068 345 405,994 12.4 9.3 West 104,118 351 296,632 13.0 9.0 Florida 111,374 488 228,225 19.3 8.4 Total $ 897,398 3,408 $ 263,321 113.7 10.0





Year Ended December 31, 2021 Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 1,252,782 4,665 $ 268,549 36.5 10.7 Southeast 594,742 2,279 260,966 25.6 7.4 Northwest 510,497 1,166 437,819 11.1 8.8 West 351,219 995 352,984 11.4 7.3 Florida 340,910 1,337 254,981 19.8 5.6 Total $ 3,050,149 10,442 $ 292,104 104.4 8.3





Year Ended December 31, 2020 Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 850,375 3,654 $ 232,724 34.6 8.8 Southeast 559,226 2,382 234,772 33.5 5.9 Northwest 389,523 1,000 389,523 11.9 7.0 West 286,130 1,043 274,334 13.9 6.2 Florida 282,675 1,260 224,345 18.0 5.8 Total $ 2,367,929 9,339 $ 253,553 111.9 7.0

Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the year ended December 31, 2021 and (ii) the Company’s owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of December 31, 2021.

Year Ended

December 31,

2021 As of December 31, 2021 Reportable Segment Home Closings Owned (1) Controlled Total Central 4,665 23,034 14,761 37,795 Southeast 2,279 15,386 5,616 21,002 Northwest 1,166 5,301 3,291 8,592 West 995 6,907 8,325 15,232 Florida 1,337 4,239 4,985 9,224 Total 10,442 54,867 36,978 91,845





(1) Of the 54,867 owned lots as of December 31, 2021, 42,743 were raw/under development lots and 12,124 were finished lots.

Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate, and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (4) 2020 (5) 2019 (6) Net orders (1) 9,533 11,070 8,299 Cancellation rate (2) 19.3 % 21.6 % 20.6 % Ending backlog - homes (3) 2,055 2,964 1,233 Ending backlog - value (3) $ 659,234 $ 775,468 $ 290,438



