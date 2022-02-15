Aeris Unveils Next Generation Intelligent IoT Network with Advanced Security Offerings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris, the leading global Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions provider today announced the next generation of its Intelligent IoT Network, a unique suite of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based capabilities that enable superior global IoT connectivity and network performance, increased security performance, and best in-class IoT network support. The Aeris Intelligent IoT Network provides clients with the most dynamic, flexible, reliable, and secure IoT network on the market.



Unlike other mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and mobile network operator (MNO) IoT solution providers, the Aeris Intelligent IoT Network is built on a foundation of Machine Learning, Big Data, and Data Science that extends shared intelligence across infrastructure, applications, and services. “Today, our company is leveraging decades of vision and experience to help customers realize the remarkable potential of their connected IoT devices by providing access to the most intelligent and secure IoT Network in the market,” said Marc Jones, Chairman and CEO of Aeris. “The Aeris Intelligent IoT Network is the only dynamic cellular IoT network designed from the ground up with intelligence at its core, offering unmatched network security, operational efficiencies and the flexibility to build, launch, and scale complex IoT deployments across the world.”

As part of this announcement, Aeris is also unveiling the Intelligent Security Center that provides built-in visibility and analytics to help clients accurately prevent, detect, and respond to potential malicious activities. For the first time ever, cellular IoT solution providers can transition from a reactive security approach to a proactive security plan with the Aeris Intelligent Security Center. According to IBM, the average security breach can cost up to $4.2 million, and breaches identified within 30 days, on average, incur a savings of over $1 million of the total cost of the security breach expense.1 The Aeris Intelligent Security Center can significantly reduce the cost of security breaches by providing unprecedented visibility into proactive and deep security insights. With Aeris, cellular IoT solution providers now have the tools to help them detect and prevent potential security breaches and reduce the corresponding response time from months to minutes.

“The Aeris Intelligent IoT Network provides additional flexibility, operational efficiencies and greater security to Bboxx’s approximate 400,000 IoT devices that enable us to deliver affordable, reliable, and clean energy to millions of people living in off-grid communities and those living without a reliable grid connection, in the developing world. Through the Aeris Intelligent Security Center, Bboxx has access to intelligent insights that enable us to reduce our risks and confidently deliver energy at scale across different geographical boundaries.” commented Christopher Baker-Brian, Co-Founder and MD Product Division at Bboxx.

This product release will be one of many coming in 2022 around the Aeris Intelligent IoT Network and will include future enhancements that leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to further operational efficiencies, security, and scale of connected IoT programs. For more information on Aeris or to schedule a live demo of the Aeris Intelligent Security Center, visit aeris.com/IntelligentIoT.

About Aeris

Founded in 1996, Aeris is a global IoT solutions provider with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For decades, we have powered critical projects for some of the most complex customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris’ offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical applications. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

