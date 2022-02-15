Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Director Changes and Executive Compensation Modification

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Warshauer as a director of the Company and the chair of the Audit Committee.



Mr. Warshauer is the Chief Executive Officer of BLST Holdings, LLC, the parent of Bluestem Brands, a billion-dollar consumer finance E-Commerce and catalog retailer. Mr. Warshauer has over 35 years of experience in financings, mergers and acquisitions, and restructurings. Mr. Warshauer was a Managing Director of Imperial Capital, Head of Investment Banking - New York Office and Co-Head of Restructuring where he advised clients on operational issues, acquisitions and recapitalizations. He received his M.B.A. from New York University and his B.S.B.A. from Bucknell University.

In connection with Mr. Warshauer’s appointment, the Company also announces that Mr. Radford Small is retiring and is stepping down as a director.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Radford for his contributions to the Company. Radford has added significant value to the Company since joining the board in 2018, both through his participation on the board and the committees on which he served. We are delighted to welcome Robert to the board," said Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of MLC.

As a testament to management's commitment to and belief in Mount Logan's long-term value creation potential, Chief Executive Officer, Ted Goldthorpe, and Co-Presidents, Matthias Ederer and Henry Wang, will receive no cash salary or bonuses of any kind for the 2022 fiscal year. Instead, their compensation will be 100% equity-based compensation granted pursuant to the Company’s security-based compensation arrangements that vests over time for services rendered.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

