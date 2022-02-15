HRCI Announces Availability of First Arabic HR Certification

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization, today announced the availability of its Associate Professional in Human Resources – International™ (aPHRi™) in Arabic. Modern Standard Arabic is the official language of 23 sovereign states, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. The Forbes Global 2000, an annual ranking of the top 2,000 public companies in the world, lists 34 major employers in Arabic-speaking countries.



HRCI was appointed by The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) as the International Secretariat for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Technical Committee (TC) 260 on Human Resource Management. HRCI’s leadership of Global Standards under the ISO umbrella allows the organization to serve HR professionals and their organizations as they continue developing excellence in HR Management.

One program is the aPHRi™, an internationally recognized credential designed to develop core HR management skills. The aPHRi Arabic program encompasses a range of key knowledge areas such as HR operations, recruitment and selection, employee relations, health and safety, compensation and benefits. Intended for recent college graduates, professionals seeking a career transition into the HR field or non-HR managers who manage people.

Dr. Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI, said, “With Arabic considered one of the top five languages in the world, adding support for the Arabic language was a logical progression for our aPHRi program. As major employers in the global economy, Arabic-speaking HR professionals should have the same training as their English-speaking colleagues to support their workforces and further their careers.”

Details about the Arabic-speaking HRCI’s Associate Professional in Human Resources – International qualification can be accessed here.

About HRCI®