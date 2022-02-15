ArriVent Biopharma Appoints Bahija Jallal to its Board of Directors

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArriVent Biopharma, Inc., industry leaders dedicated to accelerating the global development of innovative biopharmaceutical products, today announced the appointment of Bahija Jallal, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Jallal has more than 25 years of experience across research and clinical development, operations, regulatory, commercialization and finance, and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Board at Immunocore, a leading T Cell Receptor biotech company.



“We are pleased to welcome an executive with Bahija’s extensive senior leadership experience to our Board of Directors,” said Bing Yao, Chairman, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ArriVent. “Bahija is an internationally recognized biopharmaceutical leader, known for her entrepreneurial approach to discovering and delivering innovative biologics products to patients. Her expertise in expedient drug development and commercialization across global markets, including the launch of many important therapeutics, will be invaluable as we work toward accelerating the development of internationally discovered first- and best-in-class compounds for patients with difficult to treat cancers who presently lack viable treatment options.”

Prior to joining Immunocore in January 2019, Dr. Jallal was President of MedImmune, AstraZeneca’s global biologics research and development unit. She also served as Executive Vice President of AstraZeneca and a member of its senior executive team. Under her leadership, MedImmune/AstraZeneca developed and launched five new biologic medicines in three therapeutic areas.

Dr. Jallal presently serves on the Boards of Anthem, Inc. and Guardant Health. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Johns Hopkins University and the Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Health Sciences Research Park Corporation.

“While a relatively new venture, ArriVent has already made considerable progress in forging critical partnerships, acquiring assets foundational to its growing pipeline and building a team of diverse and highly experienced professionals,” said Dr. Jallal. “I look forward to contributing to ArriVent’s continued growth and further honing its unique global drug development strategy to help maximize the potential of internationally discovered innovative oncology drugs.”

Dr. Jallal earned her Ph.D. in Physiology from Université de Paris VI, France and conducted her post-doctorate work in molecular biology and oncology at the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry in Germany.

About ArriVent Biopharma

ArriVent is dedicated to accelerating the global development of innovative biopharmaceutical products. With a deep, global network of biotechs and big Pharmas, ArriVent has access to unique and best-in-class drug candidates at various development stages, including those coming from China and other emerging biotech hubs. Through strategic collaborations with innovative biopharma companies, ArriVent aims to globalize medicines for patients with a broad range of diseases, with an initial focus in oncology.

