Palette Life Sciences Announces the Establishment of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Japan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palette Life Sciences, a fully integrated global life sciences company dedicated to improving patient outcomes, today announced the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary located in Tokyo, Japan to commercialize Palette’s portfolio of medical products. As of January 1, 2022, Palette Life Sciences Japan K.K. has been cleared to distribute Deflux® directly to customers throughout the country. In addition, Palette Life Sciences is working to expand its Japanese offering, actively pursuing regulatory clearance for its Barrigel® and Solesta® brands.

Prior to establishing the subsidiary, Palette Life Sciences partnered with local distributors in Japan to provide access to Deflux. Direct representation of Palette’s products in the country will provide enhanced opportunities to better support local physicians through training, education, and practice support.

“Palette Life Sciences has been rapidly expanding its footprint into new markets over the last several years, including Europe, LATAM, Middle East, Australia and now Japan. This new subsidiary enables local Palette experts to directly support healthcare providers and better service the network of organizations using our products throughout the country. We are excited to be making this long-term commitment to the Japanese market,” said Ole Mikkelsen, Chief Operating Officer, Palette Life Sciences.

Palette Life Sciences Japan shipped its first direct orders of Deflux® in early January. Deflux® is the minimally invasive, first-line treatment for vesicoureteral reflux (VUR), a malformation of the ureteral tunnel in the bladder affecting 1% of children worldwide. All of Palette Life Sciences’ products leverage their global rights to Non-Animal Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid (NASHA®), a proprietary hyaluronic acid formulation that has been proven safe and effective and used for more than 20 years in over 50 million medical procedures worldwide.[1]

“It is exciting and a great opportunity to start Palette Life Sciences Japan K.K. to deliver Palette’s product directly to patients and physicians. We will be able to communicate closely with our customers and promote our products very effectively. It will also connect Japan with global resources to provide consistent training and educational support,” said Yoshiki Kawabata, General Manager, Palette Life Sciences Japan.

Palette Life Sciences is a fully integrated life sciences company. Palette Life Sciences’ products improve patient outcomes in urology and urogynecology disorders, colorectal conditions, radiotherapy, and interventional oncology procedures. The company’s portfolio of available products includes Deflux®, Barrigel®, Solesta®, and Lidbree™. Palette Life Sciences moves rapidly to leverage novel applications of existing technologies to create breakthrough medical solutions. This focus enables the company to serve those often overlooked by traditional medical companies and improve patient quality of life. Led by experienced healthcare executives, Palette Life Sciences is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Santa Barbara, California, Dallas, Texas, Sydney, Australia, and Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at http://www.palettelifesciences.com.

