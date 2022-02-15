Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. and Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. Announce the Launch of XFC LATAM

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (“XFC”), the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts (“MMA”) organization, and Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (“EEGI”), a company specializing in sports and entertainment production and distribution, announced the launch of Xtreme Fighting Championships Latin America, Inc. (“XFC LATAM”).



The newly launched company will be led by the EEGI management team who has filed with regulatory agencies to be renamed Xtreme Fighting Championships Latin America, Inc. EEGI will also change the ticker to “XFCL” if approved and when available. In addition, a 2022-2023 fight schedule will be announced in the coming weeks with a focus on Mexico.

About XFC

Headquartered in Miami, Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (“XFC”) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts (“MMA”) organization, trading under the ticker symbol XFCI. XFC is currently ranked #1 in MMA broadcast distribution reaching more than 780 million households worldwide. XFC’s owned and operated OTT channel “XFCTV Fightworld” averages 220,000 viewers daily, in addition XFC partners with 36 broadcasters worldwide, including HBOMAX globally and the FOX family of networks in the United States. XFC has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable and satellite television networks. The XFC currently has more than 83 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35 countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of the “Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars”, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action-packed MMA events both on television and in-stadium venues. For more information on the company, visit www.XFCMMA.net, or for XFC merchandise and exclusive shareholder perks go to www.TiiCKER.com/XFCI.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc., is a company specializing in sports and entertainment production and distribution. As we expand our corporate team and offerings, we will grow through targeted companies, looking for professionals in their specific industry with both prime credentials and industry longevity. We will cover a variety of media outlets ranging from live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content, as well as several other areas.

