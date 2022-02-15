View Smart Windows Selected for 100 Hood Park Drive, Part of Trademark’s New Life Science Innovation Campus in Boston

BOSTON and MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its smart windows will be installed at 100 Hood Park Drive, a seven-story spec office and laboratory building that will be a key component of Hood Park, a multi-building life science and technology hub developed by Trademark in Charlestown, Boston. Trademark Partners is transforming the former H.P. Hood Dairy Plant into an urban campus with office and laboratory workspaces, modern residences, and street-level retail. View Smart Windows are expected to be installed in all office buildings in Hood Park as the extensive campus continues to be developed.



Designed for life science companies with over 150,000 square feet of flexible laboratory space, 100 Hood Park Drive will feature View Smart Windows throughout, creating a healthier and more productive environment filled with natural light and views of Boston.

View Smart Windows transform buildings into responsive environments that automatically adjust to control heat and glare without the need for blinds. This is especially valuable in life science buildings, where sterile work environments and alert, healthy scientists are critical to success. Blinds act as a reservoir for dust and germs that can contaminate sensitive materials and block shorter wavelength sunlight that disinfects surfaces. View Smart Windows eliminate these concerns, while also providing privacy to protect intellectual property and enabling a wider variety of workspace configurations, including those with workstations directly in front of the windows.

“We’re excited to bring the benefits of View Smart Windows to tenants of 100 Hood Park Drive,” said Mark Rosenshein, Partner with Trademark Partners. “Boston is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s leading markets for life sciences. We designed the entire Hood Park campus to optimize occupant health, comfort, and productivity, helping our tenants attract top talent to the area. The health benefits of increased access to natural light and outdoor views made View Smart Windows a logical choice for the Hood Park project.”

View Smart Windows offer significant health advantages by reducing incidences of eyestrain and headaches by over 50 percent. A recent study found that employees working in rooms with View Smart Windows slept 37 minutes longer each night, performed 42 percent better on cognitive tests, and were 14 percent more productive compared those working in equivalent rooms with regular windows and blinds. View Smart Windows also reduce energy consumption from lighting and HVAC by as much as 20%.

“The life science sector is booming—and smart, healthy and sustainable workspaces are key to attracting and retaining top talent,” said Brian Klansky, Vice President with View. “View continues to show significant traction in the sector and is thrilled to partner with Hood Park and Trademark Partners to accelerate innovation in Boston.”

SMMA served as the architect and Lee Kennedy Company as the General Contractor for 100 Hood Park Drive. Newmark is the leasing agent.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security, and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Hood Park

Hood Park is an innovative adaptive reuse of a former industrial site located in the dynamic Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. The 20-acre campus is permitted for 1.8 million square feet of development and currently features a range of uses including life science, residential, retail, entertainment, office, and abundant open space. For more information, please visit: www.HoodPark.com.

About Trademark Partners

Trademark Partners is a Certified WBE real estate development and project management consulting firm based in Boston, MA. Trademark specializes in complex permitting, design and construction projects involving residential, lab / office, retail and hotel projects in New England and the Southeast regions. For more information, please visit: https://www.trademark.boston.

