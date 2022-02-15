Rescale Survey Reveals Profound Disruptions as Industry and Government Shift Workloads to the Cloud for Computational Science and Engineering Workloads

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rescale, the leader in high performance computing built for the cloud to accelerate engineering innovation, today released a research paper – “2022 State of Computational Engineering Report” – based on surveying 230+ scientists and engineers building rockets, supersonic jets, designing fusion plants and re-imagining drug discovery – that reveals how cloud computing will reshape the world of physical things as profoundly as cloud has disrupted the digital computing world over the past two decades.



“Computational Science & Engineering is giving early adopters competitive advantages in every major market around the world today,” said Edward Hsu, Chief Product Officer, Rescale. “But most workloads remain on premises. Where we see the early and most promising design and discovery breakthroughs is where organizations unlock computational barriers and embrace the cloud. Rescale provides the leading platform that enables those breakthroughs while providing IT the security and control they need.”

Computational Science & Engineering includes several important computing industries where companies and governments need computational models to simulate and understand natural phenomena such as weather and quantum mechanics or how engineered products will perform under enormous stresses such as aerodynamics and crash tests. This domain includes standard computer engineering, computer science, high performance computing and supercomputing. Rescale’s platform also allows its customer to run workloads on the world’s fastest supercomputer, Fugaku by RIKEN in Japan, as well as leading public cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud and more.

The new report, available free for download here , follows Rescale’s publication last year of the “ Big Compute 2021 State of Cloud HPC Report ” that reported industry analysts forecasting a $55 billion annual HPC market by 2024. Rescale believes the computational engineering and science market may double in size by that time as more and more companies take advantage of its on-premises and hybrid cloud platform to run new workloads in artificial intelligence and machine learning by giving new market entrants easy access to the world’s most powerful computing systems as an operating expense.

The 2022 report reveals that a new era of computational engineering is fostering a second wave of massive disruption and innovation in engineered products across all industries. In driving successful engineering innovations, access to massive computing power, a library of thousands of algorithms and proprietary software applications, and automated workflows with granular insights into operating costs, Rescale aims to remove the last remaining computing bottlenecks for companies of all kinds. By giving engineers easy and unlimited access to computing power that offers up to an order of magnitude of higher performance, companies will be able to explore a much wider range of design possibilities and accelerate industry innovations.

Other key findings in the key findings include:

R&D leaders know that researchers spend much of their time on non-research related tasks (e.g., finding lost files, setting up infrastructures). But the impact of this non-R&D time on project success is not well understood;

Organizations that can help researchers focus their time on R&D are more than twice as likely to achieve project goals consistently;

Easy access to compute accelerates innovation velocity and also improves the probability of project success;

Ease of access to computing is highly correlated with the ability of organization to tackle broader science and engineering challenges;

Organizations that use cloud automation platforms generally do so as part of a digital R&D strategy.



