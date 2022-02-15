OTC Markets Group Welcomes Boss Energy Ltd to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Boss Energy Ltd (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Boss Energy Ltd upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Boss Energy Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “BQSSF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among US investors.

Boss Managing Director Duncan Craib said: “Boss is pleased to upgrade to OTCQX so quickly.

“Since joining the OTCQB platform, Boss has achieved a number of significant milestones which ensure it is set to be Australia’s next uranium producer.

“Our strategy is aimed at ensuring Boss can move from a Final Investment Decision into execution and production as rapidly as possible. This will enable us to capitalise on a rising uranium price at an opportunistic time.”

About Boss Energy Ltd www.bossenergy.com

Boss Energy is perfectly placed to capitalise on a strengthening uranium market with an existing plant and mine in a tier-one Australian jurisdiction with low costs and strong financial returns. Its 100% owned and fully permitted Honeymoon Mine has global first mover advantage and is set to be Australia's next uranium producer. Honeymoon has a valid Uranium Mineral Export Permission for 3.3Mlb per annum. Ready to fast-track production in the early stages of the new uranium bull market; Honeymoon is truly a product for this time.

Viriathus Capital LLC continues to act as the Company’s OTC advisor.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

