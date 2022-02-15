Apollo to Host Investor Webinar on Maiden Resource Estimate at Calico Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, FSE:6ZF0) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) is pleased to invite all current and prospective shareholders to its webinar this Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. PST.



The webinar will be facilitated by Tom Peregoodoff, CEO, and Cathy Fitzgerald, VP Exploration and Resource Development, who will be reviewing the results disclosed in the Company’s news release dated February 9, 2022, regarding the Company’s Maiden National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates for the Waterloo and Langtry silver properties, now collectively referred to as the Calico Silver Project (“Calico” or the “Calico Project”), located in San Bernardino County, California.

Apollo will be opening the floor to pre-submitted and live-chat questions, and looks forward to engaging with its current and prospective shareholders. A recorded version of this webinar will be available by February 18, 2022 on Apollo‘s website.

Investors are invited to submit their questions to info@apollosilver.com.

To register for this webinar, please visit: http://www.apollosilver.com/webinars/.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed, and approved by Cathy Fitzgerald, P.Geo., Apollo’s Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects. Ms. Fitzgerald is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia, Canada.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tom Peregoodoff

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Tom Peregoodoff

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

tomp@apollosilver.com

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino, California and Silver District Project in Arizona.

