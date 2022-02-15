BW Property Management to Offer Car Purchases to Residents via GO Car Subscription Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BW Property Management is pleased to announce it has partnered with GO Subscription, LLC . to offer car subscriptions to residents and networked affiliates. Residents will receive $250 off their first month’s car payment which is set to begin as early as today. Other incentives are also being discussed as part of a long term partnership plan.



“I am proud to be working with Michael Beauchamp, CEO of GO, as there is great synergy between what his company is offering and what our clients want,” states Solomon Williams, CEO of BW. “We believe the traditional method of purchasing a vehicle is archaic, draining, and lacking the real-time aspect other industries have taken advantage of. GO is filling that void and we want to help them lead that change over the coming weeks and months ahead,” continues Williams.

Through the GO service, customers in available markets can order their car completely online in under 5 minutes and save up to 25% per month. There’s no down payment and no hidden fees. The entire process is handled virtually without stepping foot in a physical location. In most cases, cars are even delivered to the customer’s home at no charge.

GO is the first company to offer a car subscription service geared specifically toward daily drivers, unlike previous car subscriptions that focused on swapping vehicles and short-term use. With significant advantages over the typical car buying process, GO’s innovative model brings evolution to the industry and represents a new paradigm for car shopping.

“GO was created to streamline and simplify an antiquated process. Customers win thanks to technology and efficiency driving our unique business model,” said Beauchamp.

BW expects to learn a lot from GO as it will be rolling out it’s used vehicle subscription program in June which will be available exclusively via the Pay.How mobile app. This program is geared towards low-income families in an effort to compete with high interest Buy-Here Pay-Here dealerships.

About BW Property Management Group

BW Property Management Group is an innovative home services & technology company. BW leverages a homegrown in-house proprietary software platform called BidWilly.com which enables clients to save 40% on home services. BW began operating in 2008 and now manages services for almost 2,500 homes with plans to begin national expansion through its partner company, KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC). BW also owns the trademark name “National Homeowners Association” and is the leading home services provider in Central Fl. For more information, visit Bwpmg.com.

About Pay.How

Pay.How is a super app developed by BW Property Management Group (Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business Gold Honoree) and licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC). Pay.How converges real estate, home services, peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit https://pay.how .

About GO

GO is a simpler and more affordable alternative to traditional car ownership. GO has removed all the annoying things about car shopping that add cost with no value. No brick and mortar. No massive overhead. No long price negotiations. No hidden fees. GO has a proprietary system that combines technology, data science and fleet management to increase efficiency and reduce cost. The result: Get your next car in less time and for less money than you’ve ever experienced before. To learn more visit GO .

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.