Kornit Digital Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Record fourth quarter revenue of $87.5 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $7.9 million; Full-Year 2021 revenue up 67% year-over-year to $322.0 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $25.4 million



Fourth quarter GAAP net income of $1.0 million; Full-Year 2021 GAAP net income of $15.5 million

Fourth quarter Non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $7.9 million; Full-Year 2021 Non-GAAP net income of $36.1 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $25.4 million

Fourth quarter cash from operations of $9.3 million; Full-Year 2021 cash from operations of $52.5 million

Record quarter for consumables and services, driven by a strong peak season

Strong system sales in fourth quarter with ATLAS MAX exceeding expectations

Entering 2022 with very strong backlog and visibility

Major new product introductions starting in first quarter 2022

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies, reported today results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“2021 was a pivotal year for Kornit,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s Chief Executive Officer. “What we accomplished this past quarter, and over the entire year, reflects outstanding execution on the huge market opportunity we are pursuing and the strength of our unique business model. The mega trends that have been fueling our business are intensifying, traditional textile supply chains are completely broken at this point, and the need for digital on-demand, sustainable production continues accelerating.”

Mr. Samuel added, “We enter 2022 for what will be one of the busiest and most exciting years in the history of Kornit; a year with strong growth and a remarkable pipeline of ground-breaking new product introductions, starting already in the first quarter. We have never been in a better position as a company and we are extremely confident in our ability to meet our $1B revenue goal by 2026, if not before.”

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively:

Fourth Quarter Warrants Impact Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Revenue $87.5M $7.9M $72.3M $1.8M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 49.6% 4.2% 51.8% 1.2% Non-GAAP Operating Margin 5.8% 7.7% 16.3% 2.1% Non-GAAP Net Margin 7.3% 7.6% 16.0% 2.0% Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.13 $0.16 $0.24 $0.04

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the full-years 2021 and 2020, respectively:

Full-Year Warrants Impact Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Revenue $322.0M $25.4M $193.3M $5.4M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 48.2% 3.8% 46.7% 1.4% Non-GAAP Operating Margin 9.4% 6.6% 2.7% 2.6% Non-GAAP Net Margin 11.2% 6.5% 4.7% 2.5% Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.74 $0.51 $0.21 $0.12

“We ended 2021 with an outstanding fourth quarter and entered 2022 with a strong backlog and pipeline,” said Alon Rozner, Kornit Digital’s Chief Financial Officer. “We generated record cash flow from operations in 2021, successfully navigated global supply chain pressures, and delivered on our commitments to our customers. We continue to invest in the business to capitalize on the enormous opportunities we see and to accelerate growth. Our good visibility into the business, combined with our experienced team, gives us the confidence that we can deliver on our commitments for the balance of 2022 and into 2023.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $87.5 million, net of $7.9 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $72.3 million, net of $1.8 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.





GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.12 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.





Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, net of $0.16 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net profit of $11.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, net of $0.04 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the fourth quarter of 2020.



Full-Year 2021 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the full-year 2021 revenue was $322.0 million, net of $25.4 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $193.3 million, net of $5.4 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.

GAAP net income for the full-year 2021 was $15.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.11 per basic share, for the full-year 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the full-year 2021 was $36.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, net of $0.51 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $9.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, net of $0.12 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the full-year 2020.



First Quarter 2022 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $87 million to $91 million, and non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of 7% to 9% of revenue, and EBITDA Margins to be in the range of 9% to 11%. Consistent with past practice, this guidance excludes the impact of the fair value of issued warrants in the quarter.

The Company noted it expects higher operating margins in the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2022 versus the first quarter, and operating margins in the second half quarters to be in the mid-teens.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited)

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 611,551 $ 125,777 Short-term bank deposit 9,168 224,804 Marketable securities 28,116 13,718 Trade receivables, net 49,797 51,566 Inventory 63,017 52,487 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 14,863 9,178 Total current assets 776,512 477,530 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities $ 149,269 $ 71,636 Deposits and other long-term assets 856 395 Severance pay fund 357 337 Deferred taxes 9,551 5,096 Property,plant and equipment, net 45,046 29,255 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,155 21,053 Intangible assets, net 10,063 7,221 Goodwill 25,447 16,466 Total long-term assets 265,744 151,459 Total assets $ 1,042,256 $ 628,989 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 47,617 $ 32,016 Employees and payroll accruals 22,482 15,022 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 5,401 27,019 Operating lease liabilities 5,058 3,957 Other payables and accrued expenses 17,499 11,613 Total current liabilities 98,057 89,627 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay $ 1,543 $ 1,214 Operating lease liabilities 21,900 18,688 Other long-term liabilities 1,203 443 Total long-term liabilities 24,646 20,345 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 919,553 519,017 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,042,256 $ 628,989





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 282,637 $ 164,918 $ 75,955 $ 61,382 Services 39,369 28,413 11,593 10,909 Total revenues 322,006 193,331 87,548 72,291 Cost of revenues Products 132,730 75,040 34,273 24,923 Services 37,365 30,490 10,888 10,424 Total cost of revenues 170,095 105,530 45,161 35,347 Gross profit 151,911 87,801 42,387 36,944 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 43,729 31,464 12,993 9,251 Sales and marketing 58,752 36,405 18,036 11,030 General and administrative 36,637 26,661 11,665 7,704 Total operating expenses 139,118 94,530 42,694 27,985 Operating income (loss) 12,793 (6,729 ) (307 ) 8,959 Financial income (expenses), net 2,599 3,498 (36 ) (929 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit) 15,392 (3,231 ) (343 ) 8,030 Taxes on income (benefit) (135 ) 1,552 (1,297 ) 2,129 Net income (loss) $ 15,527 $ (4,783 ) $ 954 $ 5,901 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.33 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.13 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 47,079,358 42,286,275 47,778,868 45,941,153 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.32 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 48,600,095 42,286,275 48,926,240 47,226,835





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 322,006 $ 193,331 $ 87,548 $ 72,291 GAAP cost of revenues $ 170,095 $ 105,530 $ 45,161 $ 35,347 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (1,355 ) (1,056 ) (355 ) (284 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (1,105 ) (771 ) (355 ) (203 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (337 ) (100 ) (176 ) (25 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (3) (640 ) - (160 ) - Coronavirus one time impact (4) - (520 ) - - Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 166,658 $ 103,083 $ 44,115 $ 34,835 GAAP gross profit $ 151,911 $ 87,801 $ 42,387 $ 36,944 Gross profit adjustments 3,437 2,447 1,046 512 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 155,348 $ 90,248 $ 43,433 $ 37,456 GAAP operating expenses $ 139,118 $ 94,530 $ 42,694 $ 27,985 Share-based compensation (1) (12,673 ) (8,209 ) (3,454 ) (2,239 ) Acquisition related expenses (2) (960 ) (648 ) (766 ) - Intangible assets amortization (3) (433 ) (712 ) (97 ) (90 ) Coronavirus one time impact (4) - 69 - - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 125,052 $ 85,030 $ 38,377 $ 25,656 GAAP Financial income (expenses), net $ 2,599 $ 3,498 $ (36 ) $ (929 ) Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 336 1,320 638 1,292 Non-GAAP Financial income , net $ 2,935 $ 4,818 $ 602 $ 363 GAAP Taxes on income (benefit) $ (135 ) $ 1,552 $ (1,297 ) $ 2,129 Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments 302 706 2,256 360 Deferred tax benefit based on an Israeli statutory tax rate (3,035 ) (1,259 ) (1,675 ) (1,869 ) Non-GAAP Taxes on income (benefit) $ (2,868 ) $ 999 $ (716 ) $ 620 GAAP net income (loss) $ 15,527 $ (4,783 ) $ 954 $ 5,901 Share-based compensation (1) 15,133 10,036 4,164 2,726 Acquisition related expenses (2) 960 648 766 - Intangible assets amortization (3) 1,410 812 433 115 Coronavirus one time impact (4) - 451 - - Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 336 1,320 638 1,292 Tax effect of the above non-GAAP adjustments (302 ) (706 ) (2,256 ) (360 ) Deferred tax benefit at the Israeli statutory tax rate 3,035 1,259 1,675 1,869 Non-GAAP net income $ 36,099 $ 9,037 $ 6,374 $ 11,543 GAAP diluted earning (loss) per share $ 0.32 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.12 Non-GAAP diluted earning per share $ 0.74 $ 0.21 $ 0.13 $ 0.24 Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earning (loss) per share 48,600,095 42,286,275 48,926,240 47,226,835 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earning (loss) per share 48,836,435 43,712,110 49,163,475 47,556,867 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues $ 1,355 $ 1,056 $ 355 $ 284 Cost of service revenues 1,105 771 355 203 Research and development 2,685 1,712 875 469 Selling and marketing 5,005 2,893 1,354 743 General and administrative 4,983 3,604 1,225 1,027 15,133 10,036 4,164 2,726 (2) Acquisition related expenses General and administrative $ 960 $ 648 $ 766 $ - 960 648 766 - (3) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues $ 337 $ 100 $ 176 $ 25 Cost of service revenues 640 - 160 - Research and development - 350 - 35 Selling and marketing 433 362 97 55 1,410 812 433 115 (4) Coronavirus one time impact Cost of product revenues $ - $ 527 $ - $ - Cost of service revenues - (7 ) - - Research and development - (57 ) - - Selling and marketing - (1 ) - - General and administrative - (11 ) - - - 451 - -





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 15,527 $ (4,783 ) $ 954 $ 5,901 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,967 4,711 2,022 1,300 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 25,423 5,366 7,855 1,802 Share-based compensation 15,133 10,036 4,164 2,726 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 1,279 395 2,899 147 Realized gain on sale of marketable securities (32 ) (503 ) - - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 1,782 (9,529 ) 69 (1,596 ) Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses (5,303 ) (2,333 ) (3,450 ) (718 ) Inventory (13,128 ) (15,827 ) (9,363 ) (6,298 ) Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 211 1,265 608 1,265 Deferred taxes (4,280 ) 2,177 (2,414 ) 3,000 Deposits and other long term assets (110 ) 54 (34 ) 16 Trade payables 14,034 6,864 16,434 6,293 Employees and payroll accruals 9,698 6,366 820 2,048 Deferred revenues and advances from customers (21,668 ) 24,286 (6,318 ) 16,623 Other payables and accrued expenses 5,862 4,822 (4,617 ) 2,702 Accrued severance pay, net 309 143 201 62 Other long - term liabilities 760 (877 ) (496 ) (925 ) Loss from sale and disposal of property, plant and Equipment - 139 - 64 Foreign currency translation loss on inter company balances with foreign subsidiaries - (362 ) - (68 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 52,464 32,410 9,334 34,344 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment $ (15,301 ) $ (13,489 ) $ (5,877 ) $ (2,731 ) Investment in equity securities (351 ) - (351 ) - Acquisition of intangible assets and capitalization of software development costs (130 ) (121 ) (130 ) - Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 4 - - Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of cash acquired (14,991 ) (15,535 ) - (476 ) Investment in (proceeds from) bank deposits 215,636 (129,804 ) 231,935 (172,996 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 1,000 58,532 - - Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 13,526 21,706 4,222 1,700 Investment in marketable securities (110,458 ) (35,923 ) (66,148 ) (17,381 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 88,931 (114,630 ) 163,651 (191,884 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance cost $ 341,799 $ 162,720 $ 341,799 $ - Payment of deferred issuance cost - (739 ) - (739 ) Exercise of employee stock options 4,818 5,660 677 718 Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (2,238 ) (596 ) (576 ) (514 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 344,379 167,045 341,900 (535 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ - $ 209 $ - $ 172 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 485,774 85,034 514,885 (157,903 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 125,777 40,743 96,668 283,680 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 611,551 125,777 611,552 125,777 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 2,461 1,904 2,461 1,904 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 2,621 990 1,690 167 Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory 4 115 - 64 Acquisition costs on credit 73 - - - Receipt on account of shares 44 2,929 (94 ) 160 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 5,688 - 4,170 -

