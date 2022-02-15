New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229748/?utm_source=GNW





The global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market is expected to grow from $494.82 billion in 2021 to $561.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $902.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6%.



The lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market consists of sales of nonfinancial intangible assets including rights to assets such as trademarks, patents, brand names, franchise agreements, etc. for which a royalty payment or licensing fee is paid to the asset holder by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that assign rights to assets for which a royalty payment or licensing fee is paid to the asset holder.



The main types of lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets are oil royalty companies, patent owners and lessors.In the oil and gas sector, royalty property refers to the ownership of a share of a resource or the money it generates.



A firm or individual who holds a royalty interest is not responsible for any of the resource’s operational costs, but they do own a piece of the resource or the revenue it generates. The different modes include online and offline.



Large number of companies are investing in research and development and are trying to make patent leasing as a major source of their revenue.These companies are investing in niche areas and are seeking a high return on their investments towards research and development.



Patent owners are licensing their patents to both direct competitors and companies in related industries with most of them creating a new subsidiary unit focused on making money on those assets.Qualcomm, Ericsson and other companies with significant intellectual-property assets are making their patent portfolios as a major source of revenue.



Similarly, Qualcomm turned out their intellectual-property business into a separate business unit.



North America was the largest region in the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229748/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________