Global Cyber Security Market Report 2022: A Market Valued at $171 Billion in 2020 - Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2026

The Global Cyber Security Market was valued at USD 171.05 billion in the year 2020.

The power and threat of malware, including viruses and Trojans, to infiltrate, manipulate, or damage entire electronic information networks have increased significantly. Cyber attackers often use malware to take control of devices or machines to generate a financial gain. Internet security is also gaining traction due to the increase in cyber-crimes across various industries.

Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the incidence of malware attacks on databases of large organizations has increased, which creates a need to strengthen the security of database, thus boosting the cyber security market growth, globally.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Others. The BFSI segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period with Government and Defense being the largest end-user in 2020, representing about 25.70% of the Cyber Security market.

North America holds the maximum share in the global Cyber Security Market in 2020. During the forecast period, APAC is set to be the fastest-growing regional market.

Furthermore, APAC is seeing great growth as a result of a variety of factors, including the rise of IoT devices and government programs aimed at advanced technical breakthroughs. Some countries in the region, such as China and Japan are rapidly deploying cyber security technologies.

By 2026, wireless security will be the key to the prevention of unwanted users from accessing a particular wireless network. Wireless security helps in detecting, alerting, and preventing wireless networks and sends an alarm to the network administrator in case of any security breach.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Cisco Systems

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Fortinet Group

Check Point

FireEye

Juniper Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Palo Alto Networks

F5 Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

