Michelin: Availability of the 2021 Annual Results Guide

Clermont-Ferrand, February 15, 2022
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 ANNUAL RESULTS GUIDE
Michelin published its 2021 Annual Results Guide on its website today, February 14, 2022.
The document is available for consultation in the Finance section of the Company’s website.
The Annual Results Guide contains the following documents:
- Press Release
- Slideshow
- Report of the Managing Chairman
- Financial Highlights
- Consolidated Financial Statements
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
23, Place des Carmes Dechaux
63000 Clermont-Ferrand
France
