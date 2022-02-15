Michelin: Availability of the 2021 Annual Results Guide

English French

Clermont-Ferrand, February 15, 2022



AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 ANNUAL RESULTS GUIDE

Michelin published its 2021 Annual Results Guide on its website today, February 14, 2022.

The document is available for consultation in the Finance section of the Company’s website.

The Annual Results Guide contains the following documents:

Press Release

Slideshow

Report of the Managing Chairman

Financial Highlights

Consolidated Financial Statements

Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin

23, Place des Carmes Dechaux

63000 Clermont-Ferrand

France

