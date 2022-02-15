English Finnish

Uponor Corporation Managers’ transactions 15 February 2022 14:10 EET

Uponor Corporation – Managers’ transactions: John Reutter

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Reutter, John

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Uponor Corporation

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20220214133911_61

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-14

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,003 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,003 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081

Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com



