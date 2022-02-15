Global Sales Automation Market Report 2021: Focus on Growth Opportunities for Vendors and Ccommentary on Some Key Participants in the Market

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sales Automation Powers Sales Teams Globally, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service aims to decode the benefits and role of sales automation in sales enablement for organizations. The study will also focus on growth opportunities for vendors and offer commentary on some key participants in the market.
COVID-19 has caused a tremendous disruption in sales globally. Customers are canceling contract renewals and ongoing deals, even as businesses are facing revenue losses. Sales employees, as well as vendor partners, are feeling threatened in this unprecedented environment. Therefore, businesses are being forced to look at newer and innovative ways to sell more with effective processes.
The study also touches upon the correlation between sales automation and customer experience. The key technologies (also covered in the research service) transforming the sales automation market globally include Natural Language Processing (NLP), smart workflows, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).
It also provides the growth opportunities available to stakeholders and the action they can take to capitalize on them.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Sales Automation Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Sales Automation Overview
- Introduction to Sales Automation
- Must Have Sales Automation Software Features
- Key Benefits to Consider
- Sales Automation Tools Help Through 3 Phases of Sales
- Key Technologies Shaping and Boosting Sales Today
- Impact of Using Sales Automation Tools for Sales Enablement
- Sales Automation Empowers the Customer Life Cycle
- How Does Sales Automation Impact CX?
- Key Business Goals
- Top Priorities for Digital Transformation Investment
- Hurdles That Might Come in the Way of Purchasing Transformative Technologies
- Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions
- Key Reasons for Investing in AI
- Capabilities Enhancing Frontline Workers' Performance
- Worker Categories Equipped With Apps
- Top Reasons for Not Providing Apps to Employees
- Frost Perspective - Key Trends And Insights
3. Vendor Scoping
- Focus Areas for Sales Automation Vendors for the Next Three Years
- Key Market Participants in Sales Automation to Watch Out For
4. Market Environment - Key Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers for Sales Automation
- Growth Restraints for Sales Automation
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Adding Industry Specific Offerings to Generate New Revenue Opportunities for Sales Automation Providers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging AI and Machine Learning to Further Optimize Sales Experiences and Enhance Profitability
- Growth Opportunity 3: Strengthening Solution Integrations to Boost Sales Automation Tool Capability
- Growth Opportunity 4: Targeting the Current Sales Automation Embedded Base to Create Incremental Sales Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 5: Strengthening Predictive Analytics Offerings to Solidify the Market Position and Enable Sales Teams
