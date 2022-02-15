English Finnish

Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 15 February 2022 14.15 EET

Change in Uponor Corporation's holding of own shares

Uponor Corporation has assigned a total of 93,054 shares to 31 key employees of its long-term share-based incentive plan, as the company announced on 10 February 2022.

The handover date for the shares was 14 February 2022. After the transfer, Uponor Corporation holds 541,152 of its own shares.

