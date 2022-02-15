The Coast is Calling: Embrace the healing nature of Tofino

Tofino, BC, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perched on the shores of the Tofino Inlet, with access to the pristine wilderness of Vancouver Island’s Clayoquot Sound, Tofino Resort + Marina offers a coastal escape like no other with tailored wellness and adventure experiences that encourage guests to soak in an abundance of nature, from temperate old growth rainforest to rocky coastal shores and world renowned surf.



“We believe that Tofino is the tonic that travellers need to reset and rediscover their passion for travel, away from the crowds and immersed in nature,” says Christopher Fehr, general manager of Tofino Resort + Marina. “We are dedicated to increasing access to Tofino’s wilderness areas for all in a safe and responsible way, through immersive experiences at our Marine Adventure Centre and with the partnership and support of Tofino’s Indigenous Nations and communities.”



Reached either by a scenic five-hour road trip from Vancouver or breathtaking one-hour seaplane flight with Harbour Air, which lands at the resort’s docks, Tofino Resort + Marina has 63 guestrooms, a signature restaurant and Marine Adventure Centre, offering a hip home base from which to explore.



The Marine Adventure Centre offers all guests to Tofino an impressive range of therapeutic nature experiences: rainforest nature walks; yoga by the harbour; learn to freedive courses; the chance to spot orcas, humpback whales, and black bears foraging along the shoreline; riding fat bikes along smooth sand beaches; hiking alpine peaks for unmatched inlet view and standing in awe of Vancouver Island’s ancient tall trees. New for spring 2022, Tofino Resort + Marina will be expanding its wellness offering with a remote wood-fired floating sauna, located a 25 minute boat ride from the resort, surrounded by dense temperate rainforest. Bathe in the healing salty waters of the Pacific Ocean and warm up in the cedar sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows; take a paddleboard out and soak in the stillness; or relax in built-in hammocks and feel any stresses float away.



An Ocean Friendly Business and proud member of the Tribal Parks Alliance, Tofino Resort + Marina is committed to recognizing and supporting the West Coast’s Indigenous communities as well as protecting the area's unique natural environment for future generations. Guests who stay or book an adventure at the resort contribute 2% of their total bill to these important initiatives, with the funds going directly to continuing the vital work of the unceded territory of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations and funding the ongoing environmental protection of wild salmon and the natural watershed in Tofino through the Fish for the Future Fund.



Tofino Resort + Marina’s new Coastal Wellness package features 10% off accommodation when two or more nights are booked, West Coast Sauna Experience, Flow Alkaline Water on arrival, two class passes to Coastal Bliss Yoga and a Slowtide quick dry towel. Available from March 1st, 2022.



Breathe in Tofino’s purifying coastal air, escape the crowds and reconnect with nature. The feeling of remote has never been so close. To learn more, visit tofinoresortandmarina.com.



Image credit: Marcus Paladino, Joshua Lawrence, Jeremy Koreski



About Tofino Resort + Marina

Adventure seekers coming to battle the waves, foodies drawn to the unique tastes of Tofino’s incredible culinary scene and ocean lovers looking for a hip home base - Tofino Resort + Marina is the perfect place to experience the spirit of the wild, west coast. Inspired by adventure, Tofino Resort + Marina is the only full-service resort situated on the inlet, and is just a short stroll from Tofino’s artisan boutiques, surf shops and Pacific flavours of this ruggedly refined ocean-side community. Experience the on-site Marine Adventure Centre, offering ocean adventures that take travellers beyond the end of the road, including the resort’s new wood-fired remote sauna on the Clayoquot Sound. Indulge at signature restaurant 1909 Kitchen showcasing produce sourced and foraged from Tofino’s ocean, shoreline and forests, and enjoy west coast rustic design and enticing food and drinks at The Hatch Waterfront Pub. Home to Tofino’s largest private marina with 58 slips and space to moor vessels of up to 130 feet, plus Tofino’s only waterfront fitness centre, Tuff Fit.



