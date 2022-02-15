Global Biologics CDMO Market Report 2022: A Market Valued at $9.9 Billion in 2020 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions & New Product Developments to 2026

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biologics CDMO Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Type (Mammalian, Non-Mammalian), Product Type (Biologics, Biosimilars), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Biologics CDMO Market was valued at USD 9.9 Billion in the year 2020.

Growth opportunities for the Biologics CDMO market are attributed to the growth of the geriatric population, rising technical advancements by the CDMO service providers, increasing trend of outsourcing the drug development processes in the world and increasing number of research and development activities by some of the key market players in the global platform.

In addition, increasing per capita disposable income, rising global healthcare expenditure along with the demand for new therapeutic drugs in the market is driving the Biologics CDMO market.

Moreover, with the rising prevalence of diseases in the world, it is expected that there will be more demand for new drugs which is likely to push the growth of Biologics CDMOs. Also, the rising number of pharmaceutical companies in the emerging economies, increasing demand for novel therapeutic applications along high demand for biologics are the major factors propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the increased outsourcing trend by small and large pharmaceutical companies provides a promising opportunity for contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

The outbreak of COVID-19 will influence the biologics CDMO market in the forecast period as well. This is due to the demand for vaccines and therapeutic antibodies which are expected to continue for several years.

In addition to the economic and social burden, the pandemic has prompted government bodies to increase funding for vaccine development on a global scale. With the ongoing crisis, there has been an immense burden on the healthcare sector worldwide and has impacted the discovery, research and development of many medicines pushing the growth of Biologics CDMO industry further.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

