Gilat Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; Resumes Yearly Guidance with Continued Strong Growth in 2022

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenues of $67.3 million, up 58% compared with $42.6 million in Q4 2020 and up 35% compared with $49.9 million in the previous quarter;

of $67.3 million, up 58% compared with $42.6 million in Q4 2020 and up 35% compared with $49.9 million in the previous quarter; GAAP operating income of $5.6 million compared with $62.7 million in Q4 2020 which included a one-time net income of $64.8 million related to the settlement with Comtech. Excluding this item, Q4 2020 operating loss would have been $2.1 million. GAAP operating income in the previous quarter was $0.9 million;

of $5.6 million compared with $62.7 million in Q4 2020 which included a one-time net income of $64.8 million related to the settlement with Comtech. Excluding this item, Q4 2020 operating loss would have been $2.1 million. GAAP operating income in the previous quarter was $0.9 million; Non-GAAP operating income of $6.8 million, compared with Non-GAAP operating loss of $1.6 million in Q4 2020, and Non-GAAP operating income of $1.5 million in the previous quarter;

of $6.8 million, compared with Non-GAAP operating loss of $1.6 million in Q4 2020, and Non-GAAP operating income of $1.5 million in the previous quarter; GAAP net income of $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with net income of $62.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share in Q4 2020. GAAP net income for Q4 2020 included the above-mentioned net income from the Comtech settlement; GAAP net income in the previous quarter was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share;

of $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with net income of $62.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share in Q4 2020. GAAP net income for Q4 2020 included the above-mentioned net income from the Comtech settlement; GAAP net income in the previous quarter was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share; Non-GAAP net income of $5.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared with Non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or loss of $0.03 per share in Q4 2020 and Non-GAAP net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the previous quarter;

of $5.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared with Non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or loss of $0.03 per share in Q4 2020 and Non-GAAP net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the previous quarter; Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million, compared with $1.1 million in Q4 2020 and $4.0 million in the previous quarter;

Full year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $218.9 million, up by 32% compared with $165.9 million in 2020;

of $218.9 million, up by 32% compared with $165.9 million in 2020; GAAP operating income of $2.5 million compared to $37.6 million in 2020; GAAP operating income in 2020 includes net income of $53.6 million related to the settlement with Comtech;

of $2.5 million compared to $37.6 million in 2020; GAAP operating income in 2020 includes net income of $53.6 million related to the settlement with Comtech; Non-GAAP operating income of $4.7 million compared with Non-GAAP operating loss of $13.7 million in 2020;

of $4.7 million compared with Non-GAAP operating loss of $13.7 million in 2020; GAAP net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $34.9 million in 2020, or $0.63 per diluted share; GAAP net income in 2020 includes the above-mentioned Comtech settlement net income;

of $2.7 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $34.9 million in 2020, or $0.63 per diluted share; GAAP net income in 2020 includes the above-mentioned Comtech settlement net income; Non-GAAP net income of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $16.4 million, or $0.30 per share, in 2020;

of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $16.4 million, or $0.30 per share, in 2020; Adjusted EBITDA was $15.7 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.3 million in 2020;

Forward-Looking Expectations

Guidance for 2022 is for revenues of between $245 to $265 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 12% and 21%, GAAP operating income of between $5 to $9 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $20 to $24 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 27% to 53%.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: “Our results in the quarter showed significant revenue growth of 58% year-over-year which translated into adjusted EBITDA of over $10 million, 10 times our levels in Q4 last year, an impressive achievement in a challenging year. These results, among others, reflect the opportunities and trends we are witnessing and have mentioned several times over the past year.”

"We recently launched SkyEdge IV, Gilat's next-generation multi-orbit, software-centric platform, that will improve operational efficiencies. I am proud to report that we recently closed major deals on this new platform with both Intelsat and SES, of which a significant portion were software licenses. We expect that with SkyEdge IV we will further increase our market share and strengthen our leadership position in our major focus areas of Mobility, 4G/5G Cellular Backhaul, Enterprise and Defense.

“Looking back at 2021, it was a remarkable year due to four major accomplishments. First, in the NGSO and VHTS segments we had two outstanding achievements: we were awarded a sizeable deal for a multi-year contract with the potential of hundreds of millions of dollars, to customize and provide our leading technology for NGSO constellations. Upon signing this contract, we received the first multi-million-dollar purchase order for initial units. We also received more than $40 million dollars in orders from a leading satellite operator to support a Low Earth Orbit Constellation.

"The second major accomplishment in 2021 was in fortifying our Mobility leadership in a multimillion dollar deal for SkyEdge IV, which provides Gilat access to top cruise lines and maritime service providers that will use SES’s O3b mPOWER as well as their geostationary fleet.

"The third major accomplishment during the year was in Peru, where we reached, ahead of our stated objectives, our goal of a $50 million run rate in annual recurring revenue. We expect that in 2022 we will turn the corner in Peru and our business there will become significantly profitable.

"And finally, we expanded our strategic relationship with Intelsat for commercial aviation in North America and Asia, demonstrating continued IFC market recovery."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, “As we enter 2022, I am very encouraged by our strong backlog, solid visibility and the pipeline we see ahead of us. We therefore feel confident in resuming our annual objectives which show strong growth in revenues and significant improvement in profitability for 2022.”

Key Recent Announcements

Intelsat Makes Strategic Selection with a Significant Initial Order of Gilat's New SkyEdge IV Platform for Its Newest High Throughput Satellite

SES and Gilat Expand Strategic Partnership with the Selection of Gilat's SkyEdge IV Platform for SES-17

Gilat Announces Launch of SkyEdge IV, Next Generation SATCOM Ground System, Aiming to Capture a Leading Position of the Multibillion-Dollar Emerging VHTS Market Opportunity

Gilat and Intelsat Expand Their Strategic Partnership in Commercial Aviation

Gilat Captures Greater Maritime Market Share in New Deal with Eurasian Satellite Service Provider

Leading Mobile Operator in Mexico Extends 4G Cellular Backhaul Recurring Revenue Managed Services Project with Gilat

Tier-1 Mobile Network Carrier in Japan Expanding Their 4G Cellular Network with Gilat’s Backhaul over Satellite

One of World’s Largest MNOs to Deploy Gilat’s 4G Cellular Backhaul over Satellite Technology

Gilat Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal to Modernize and Expand Satellite Communications in Eurasia for Multiple Applications

Tier-1 US Global Military Terminal Provider Places Order of Over $5M with Gilat for Solid State Amplifiers

Africa’s Largest Satellite Cellular Backhaul Network Extends Coverage with Gilat’s Technology to a Dozen Countries in Africa

Unaudited Results

The attached summary unaudited financial statements represent the most current information available to management. Audited results will be reported in our annual report on Form 20-F.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation expense (income), impairment of held for sale assets, and one-time changes of deferred tax assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenues $ 67,271 $ 42,627 $ 218,818 $ 165,885 Cost of revenues 42,328 29,329 147,198 124,670 Gross profit 24,943 13,298 71,620 41,215 Research and development expenses 9,357 7,474 33,031 27,689 Less - grants 905 454 1,695 1,386 Research and development expenses, net 8,452 7,020 31,336 26,303 Selling and marketing expenses 5,685 4,534 21,512 16,871 General and administrative expenses 4,545 3,794 15,587 14,063 Merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net - (64,782 ) - (53,633 ) Impairment of held for sale asset 651 - 651 - Total operating expenses (income) 19,333 (49,434 ) 69,086 3,604 Operating income 5,610 62,732 2,534 37,611 Financial expenses, net 264 192 1,722 1,907 Income before taxes on income 5,346 62,540 812 35,704 Taxes on income 2,969 98 3,492 793 Net income (loss) $ 2,377 $ 62,442 $ (2,680 ) $ 34,911 Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ 1.12 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.63 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share Basic 56,539,237 55,545,654 56,401,074 55,516,113 Diluted 56,627,907 55,815,099 56,401,074 55,583,474





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 24,943 71 $ 25,014 $ 13,298 42 $ 13,340 Operating expenses (income) 19,333 (1,147 ) 18,186 (49,434 ) 64,389 14,955 Operating income (loss) 5,610 1,218 6,828 62,732 (64,347 ) (1,615 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income 5,346 1,218 6,564 62,540 (64,347 ) (1,807 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,377 3,517 $ 5,894 $ 62,442 (64,347 ) $ (1,905 ) Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 1.12 $ (1.15 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 56,539,237 56,539,237 55,545,654 55,545,654 Diluted 56,627,907 56,928,169 55,815,099 55,545,654 (1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions, trade secrets and other litigation expenses, merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net , impairment of held for sale asset and one-time changes to deferred tax assets. Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 2,377 $ 62,442 Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 66 39 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 5 3 71 42 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 445 254 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 51 54 Merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net - (64,782 ) Impairment of held for sale asset 651 - Trade secrets and other litigation expenses - 85 1,147 (64,389 ) One-time changes to deferred tax assets 2,299 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,894 $ (1,905 )





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Twelve months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP Unaudited Audited Unaudited Gross profit $ 71,620 297 $ 71,917 $ 41,215 186 $ 41,401 Operating expenses 69,086 (1,882 ) 67,204 3,604 51,502 55,106 Operating income (loss) 2,534 2,179 4,713 37,611 (51,316 ) (13,705 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income 812 2,179 2,991 35,704 (51,316 ) (15,612 ) Net income (loss) (2,680 ) 4,478 1,798 34,911 (51,316 ) (16,405 ) Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ 0.63 $ (0.93 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 56,401,074 56,401,074 55,516,113 55,516,113 Diluted 56,401,074 56,878,852 55,583,474 55,516,113 (1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions, trade secrets and other litigation expenses, merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net, impairment of held for sale asset, restructuring and re-organization costs and one-time changes to deferred tax assets. Twelve months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,680 ) $ 34,911 Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 277 166 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 20 20 297 186 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 1,029 1,114 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 202 204 Merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net - (53,633 ) Impairment of held for sale asset 651 - Trade secrets and other litigation expenses - 96 Restructuring and re-organization costs - 717 1,882 (51,502 ) One-time changes to deferred tax assets 2,299 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,798 $ (16,405 )





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands ADJUSTED EBITDA: Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP operating profit $ 5,610 $ 62,732 $ 2,534 $ 37,611 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 511 293 1,306 1,280 Trade secrets and other litigation expenses - 85 - 96 Restructuring and re-organization costs - - - 717 Merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net - (64,782 ) - (53,633 ) Impairment of held for sale asset 651 - 651 - Depreciation and amortization (*) 3,848 2,729 11,214 10,653 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,620 $ 1,057 $ 15,705 $ (3,276 ) (*) Including amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUE: Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Fixed Networks $ 36,994 $ 25,085 $ 115,449 $ 92,671 Mobility Solutions 24,988 11,751 77,614 54,169 Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects 5,289 5,791 25,755 19,045 Total revenue $ 67,271 $ 42,627 $ 218,818 $ 165,885





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,859 $ 88,754 Short-term deposits 2,159 - Restricted cash 2,592 27,162 Trade receivables, net 38,744 27,976 Contract assets 24,220 41,573 Inventories 28,432 31,304 Other current assets 14,607 16,637 Held for sale asset 4,587 - Total current assets 197,200 233,406 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Restricted cash 12 42 Severance pay funds 6,795 6,665 Deferred taxes 17,551 19,295 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,478 4,879 Other long term receivables 10,456 7,797 Total long-term assets 39,292 38,678 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 72,391 77,172 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 640 1,082 GOODWILL 43,468 43,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 352,991 $ 393,806 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loans $ - $ 4,000 Trade payables 19,776 20,487 Accrued expenses 49,202 46,387 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 25,472 26,244 Operating lease liabilities 1,818 1,911 Dividend payable - 35,003 Other current liabilities 13,339 13,322 Total current liabilities 109,607 147,354 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 7,292 7,136 Long-term advances from customers 1,595 1,890 Operating lease liabilities 2,283 2,985 Other long-term liabilities 120 631 Total long-term liabilities 11,290 12,642 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,706 2,647 Additional paid-in capital 929,871 928,626 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,357 ) (6,017 ) Accumulated deficit (694,126 ) (691,446 ) Total shareholders' equity 232,094 233,810 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 352,991 $ 393,806



