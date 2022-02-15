New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229744/?utm_source=GNW

The global real estate rental market is expected to grow from $2164.29 billion in 2021 to $2396.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3476.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The real estate rental market consists of sales of real estate rental services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent, lease and allow the use of buildings and/or land.The rent of goods or services is governed by a rental agreement or contract between an owner of a product and an end-user where a payment is made by the end-user for the temporary use of the product.



The rental agreement is a document used for the occupying of space (either commercial or residential) for a period of time in exchange for monthly rent.



The main types of real estate rental are residential buildings and dwellings rental services, non-residential buildings rental services, mini warehouses and self-storage units rental services and other rental services.Residential rental property is defined as a dwelling bought by an investor and occupied by tenants under a lease or other sort of rental arrangement.



The different modes include online, offline and involves various properity types such as fully furnished, semi-furnished, unfurnished.



Real estate agents are increasingly using new technologies such as online listing, video and virtual reality (VR), to provide better services to clients and strengthen the buyer-agent relationship.With advancements in technology, the role of real estate agents is shifting from just an information arbitrator to a local market expert and service provider.



Online real estate listing services such as Zillow and realtor.com provide housing database and information on tax and purchase history. Technologies such as video, VR tours and e-signing services also streamline the real estate transactions. For instance, in June 2021, Cartus Corporation, a real estate services company based in the United States, launched a new technology-enabled global personnel solution under its Language and Intercultural Solutions business line. The new digital learning environment, as well as Language and Intercultural Solutions, assists employees in travelling and relocating to new locations, as well as coaching them through some of the most critical transitions in their professional and personal lives.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the real estate rental market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the real estate rental market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the real estate rental market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





