Global Luxury Jewelry Market Report 2022: Market was Valued at $46.52 Billion in 2021 - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Jewelry Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Material (Diamond, Gold, Platinum, Others), Product Type, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2022-2027) " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Luxury Jewelry Market was valued at USD 46.52 billion in the year 2021

Global Luxury Jewelry Market witnessed healthy growth during the historical period, on account of a significant increase in disposable income of consumers across the globe. Major factors driving sales of Luxury Jewelry products include increasing disposable income levels, changing consumer preferences coupled with the rising population of high net worth individuals.

Additionally, different customs followed by people across the world regarding the adoption of ornaments and gems is further anticipated to boost the purchase of products significantly. The high demand for diamonds, as well as gold, ensures that Jewelry holds its value and will always be easy to liquidate when needed, thus impelling the market growth.

The outspread of coronavirus had a huge impact on the jewelry market. The high-value diamond pieces and the high-end chunky jewelry widely popular in the Middle-East and far-east witnessed a huge downfall. The uncertain economic future caused an imbalance in the sale and export in context with the gem and jewelry industry. The management of key players duly intervened to deal with the crisis.

The rising trend of customization and personalization of jewelry pieces has encouraged several market vendors to offer customization options to their customers. Many vendors are offering a separate option for personalization on their website where customers can customize their rings in terms of the type of material and gemstone and the shape and design of rings.

Over the years, demand for bespoke diamond jewelry has increased significantly, as consumers prefer their own choices to be integrated into the design of wedding and engagement jewelry.

Platinum and gold are the most common settings for diamonds, and the popularity of platinum is estimated to increase significantly in the near future. Moreover, Monobrand stores have been gaining ground at the expense of mail-order players.

The companies analysed in the report include

Richemont

LVMH

Pandora

Kering

Signet Jewelers

Swatch Group

Chanel

Buccellati Holding

Chopard

Swarovski

