Prospect Park Capital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital ‎ Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(CSE:PPK) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) at a price of $0.10 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$1,000,000 (the “Offering”).



The net proceeds from the Offering will be used primarily for marketing, general working capital and corporate purposes. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The Common Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Additional information will be released by the Company as it occurs. There can be no assurance the Offering will be completed.‎

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends”, “expects” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or will “potentially” or “likely” occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: completion of the Offering and use of proceeds from the Offering.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the failure of the Company to receive the required corporate and regulatory approvals, including CSE approval, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the Company receiving the required corporate and regulatory approvals, including CSE approval.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.