FirstService Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Operating highlights:



Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues (millions) $ 856.9 $ 775.1 $ 3,249.1 $ 2,772.4 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 83.5 79.9 327.4 283.7 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.21 1.02 4.57 3.46 GAAP Operating Earnings 44.9 49.4 201.6 169.4 GAAP EPS 0.70 0.50 3.05 2.02

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today announced strong fourth quarter and full year results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in US dollars.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $856.9 million, an 11% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $83.5 million, up 5%, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.21, up 19% from the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $44.9 million, relative to $49.4 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.70 per share in the quarter, compared to $0.50 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenues were $3.25 billion, a 17% increase relative to the prior year, including 10% consolidated organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $327.4 million, up 15%, and Adjusted EPS was $4.57, up 32% versus the prior year of $3.46. GAAP Operating Earnings were $201.6 million, versus $169.4 million in the prior year period. GAAP earnings per share was $3.05, compared to $2.02 in the prior year.

“We are pleased to have delivered another year of very strong organic and overall revenue growth with all of our businesses demonstrating their ability to win market share, despite a challenging labour environment,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Our focus during the coming year is to further strengthen our teams and increase capacity to meet robust demand for our services. The continued strength in our end market fundamentals, together with the recent addition of strategic tuck-under acquisitions, provide us with confidence in our top-line growth outlook for 2022,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector serving its customers through two industry leading platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$3.2 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 25,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Fourth Quarter Results

FirstService Residential revenues totalled $405.7 million for the fourth quarter, up 12% relative to the prior year quarter, including 5% organic growth and the remaining contribution from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Organic growth was driven by an increase in our sited labour revenue across all markets. Adjusted EBITDA was $35.7 million, compared to $35.5 million reported in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $25.7 million, versus $28.0 million for the fourth quarter of last year. Operating margins declined in the quarter due to increased wage inflation across our operations and a decrease in higher margin ancillary revenue compared to the significant performance in the prior year fourth quarter.



FirstService Brands revenues totalled $451.3 million, up 9% versus $412.5 million in the prior year period. The increase included 2% organic growth, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Organic growth for the quarter included significant strength across our home improvement service lines, largely offset by our restoration operations, which delivered fourth quarter revenues in line with the prior year and a modest decline on an organic basis due to stronger weather-related and large loss claims activity in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $53.3 million, up 10% versus the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $28.3 million, versus $28.1 million in the prior year quarter. The division EBITDA margin was relatively in line with the prior year quarter, while the operating earnings margin declined year-over-year due to increased intangible asset amortization arising from recent acquisitions.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA were $5.5 million in the fourth quarter, relative to $4.2 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $9.1 million, relative to $6.6 million in the prior year period.

Segmented Full Year Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $1.59 billion, up 12% relative to 2020, with the increase comprised of 8% organic growth and the balance from acquisitions. Organic growth was primarily driven by labour-related services compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $156.7 million, up 13% versus the prior year. GAAP Operating Earnings were $127.3 million, compared to $112.6 million in the prior year.

FirstService Brands revenues for the year totalled $1.66 billion, up 23% versus the prior year, comprised of 13% organic growth and the balance from tuck-under acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was broad-based across the division and included double-digit organic growth in our restoration and home improvement operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $187.9 million, up 21% relative to the prior year. GAAP Operating Earnings were $106.6 million, versus $78.8 million a year ago.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $17.2 million for the full year, relative to $9.8 million in the prior year, with the increase primarily attributable to higher compensation expense versus 2020 when significant COVID-related cost reductions were incurred, as well as the impact of foreign exchange. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs were $32.2 million, relative to $21.9 million a year ago.

Conference Call & Presentation

Forward-looking Statements

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance and its ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of its service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of US$) December 31 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings $ 35,395 $ 32,927 $ 156,130 $ 109,590 Income tax 13,554 11,747 52,875 35,865 Other expense (income) (8,104 ) 284 (23,399 ) (361 ) Interest expense, net 4,005 4,437 16,036 24,318 Operating earnings 44,850 49,395 201,642 169,412 Depreciation and amortization 28,089 25,203 98,965 98,382 Acquisition-related items 7,077 2,548 12,023 4,300 Stock-based compensation expense 3,516 2,748 14,746 11,628 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,532 $ 79,894 $ 327,376 $ 283,722



2. Reconciliation of net earnings and net earnings (loss) per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:



Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization of intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per common share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of diluted net earnings per common share to Adjusted EPS appears below.

Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of US$) December 31 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings $ 35,395 $ 32,927 $ 156,130 $ 109,590 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (495 ) (513 ) (7,422 ) (6,354 ) Acquisition-related items 7,077 2,548 12,023 4,300 Amortization of intangible assets 12,904 11,048 43,891 46,464 Stock-based compensation expense 3,516 2,748 14,746 11,628 Income tax on adjustments (4,269 ) (3,587 ) (15,246 ) (15,104 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (369 ) (304 ) (1,125 ) (1,127 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 53,759 $ 44,867 $ 202,997 $ 149,397 Three months ended Twelve months ended (in US$) December 31 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.50 $ 3.05 $ 2.02 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.09 0.24 0.30 0.37 Acquisition-related items 0.15 0.05 0.26 0.10 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.21 0.18 0.71 0.77 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.06 0.05 0.25 0.20 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.21 $ 1.02 $ 4.57 $ 3.46



FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

Operating Results

(in thousands of US$, except per share amounts)



Three months Twelve months ended December 31 ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 856,945 $ 775,055 $ 3,249,072 $ 2,772,415 Cost of revenues 578,043 528,272 2,202,840 1,871,798 Selling, general and administrative expenses 198,886 169,637 733,602 628,523 Depreciation 15,185 14,155 55,074 51,918 Amortization of intangible assets 12,904 11,048 43,891 46,464 Acquisition-related items (1) 7,077 2,548 12,023 4,300 Operating earnings 44,850 49,395 201,642 169,412 Interest expense, net 4,005 4,437 16,036 24,318 Other expense (income) (2) (8,104 ) 284 (23,399 ) (361 ) Earnings before income tax 48,949 44,674 209,005 145,455 Income tax 13,554 11,747 52,875 35,865 Net earnings 35,395 32,927 156,130 109,590 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 495 513 7,422 6,354 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 3,893 10,389 13,496 15,977 Net earnings attributable to Company $ 31,007 $ 22,025 $ 135,212 $ 87,259 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.51 $ 3.08 $ 2.04 Diluted 0.70 0.50 3.05 2.02 Adjusted earnings per share (3) $ 1.21 $ 1.02 $ 4.57 $ 3.46 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 43,969 43,577 43,841 42,756 Diluted 44,576 44,091 44,401 43,184





(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments. (2) Other income includes a $12.5 million pre-tax gain from the divestiture of a small, non-core operation in the FirstService Residential segment. Also included in other income is a pre-tax gain of $7.3 million from the sale of a building in South Florida. (3) See definition and reconciliation above.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of US$)



December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,665 $ 184,295 Restricted cash 28,606 24,643 Accounts receivable 551,564 418,890 Other current assets 218,825 191,488 Current assets 964,660 819,316 Other non-current assets 21,098 14,970 Fixed assets 138,066 126,569 Operating lease right-of-use assets 159,730 153,185 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,225,469 1,082,500 Total assets $ 2,509,023 $ 2,196,540 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 386,529 $ 349,692 Other current liabilities 126,460 102,266 Operating lease liabilities - current 48,047 35,315 Long-term debt - current 57,436 56,478 Current liabilities 618,472 543,751 Long-term debt - non-current 595,368 533,126 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 122,337 128,793 Other liabilities 111,919 96,093 Deferred income tax 42,070 41,345 Redeemable non-controlling interests 219,135 193,034 Shareholders' equity 799,722 660,398 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,509,023 $ 2,196,540 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 652,804 $ 589,604 Total debt, net of cash 487,139 405,309

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of US$)



Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 35,395 $ 32,927 $ 156,130 $ 109,590 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 28,089 25,203 98,965 98,382 Deferred income tax 109 (11,715 ) (2,616 ) (18,054 ) Other 2,182 4,152 6,182 12,307 65,775 50,567 258,661 202,225 Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (7,122 ) 3,399 (86,943 ) 8,908 Payables and accruals (16,522 ) 37,992 (2,817 ) 90,622 Other 3,147 4,847 11,641 (9,990 ) Contingent acquisition consideration paid (13,273 ) - (13,273 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 32,005 96,805 167,269 291,765 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (77,210 ) (34,052 ) (163,221 ) (98,559 ) Disposal of business, net of cash disposed - - 15,780 - Purchases of fixed assets (15,856 ) (8,514 ) (58,204 ) (39,415 ) Other investing activities 5,437 (2,958 ) (675 ) (4,288 ) Net cash used in investing activities (87,629 ) (45,524 ) (206,320 ) (142,262 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net 86,885 (15,500 ) 62,058 (179,287 ) Proceeds received on common share issuance - - - 150,008 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (834 ) (1,441 ) (6,510 ) (20,231 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (8,017 ) (7,189 ) (31,207 ) (27,448 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests - - (9,241 ) (5,084 ) Other financing activities (213 ) (1,303 ) 9,331 6,846 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 77,821 (25,433 ) 24,431 (75,196 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (49 ) 725 (47 ) 340 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,148 26,573 (14,667 ) 74,647 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, start of period 172,123 182,365 208,938 134,291 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 194,271 $ 208,938 $ 194,271 $ 208,938

Segmented Results

(in thousands of US$)