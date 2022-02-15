New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229742/?utm_source=GNW





The global NGOs and charitable organizations market is expected to grow from $267.54 billion in 2021 to $291.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $390.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The NGOs and charitable organizations market consists of sales of NGO and charitable services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in grantmaking foundations or charitable trusts and establishments primarily engaged in raising funds for a wide range of social welfare activities, such as health, educational, scientific, and cultural activities. The NGOs and charitable organizations market is segmented into trust and foundations; voluntary health organizations; human rights organizations; environment, conservation and wildlife organizations; and other NGOs And charitable organizations.



The main types of NGOs and charitable organizations are trust and foundations, voluntary health organizations, human rights organizations, environment, conservation and wildlife organizations, other NGOs and charitable organizations.Trusts and foundations are private business organisations that donate money to charitable causes, including the arts.



The different modes of donations include online, offline and involve various organization locations such as domestic, international.



NGOs and charitable organizations are increasingly investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software to track donations and manage donor contact information.CRM software offers multiple functionalities such as email, phone, activity tracking, customer communication and others in a single system without having to use multiple software tools.



CRM software also provides efficient data management and secure storage of donor contact information using cloud and encryption technology.According to the Global NGO Technology Report, 45% of the surveyed NGOs use CRM software to track donations and manage donor communications.



For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable foundation uses SpringCM for document management and Salesforce for customer relationship management.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the NGOs and charitable organizations market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in NGOs and charitable organizations market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the NGOs and charitable organizations market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





