Mass Spectrometer Market Size worth USD 10,044.7 Mn by 2026 | Industry Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast Report

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026 predicts that was valued at USD 5,512.2 Mn in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 10,044.7 Mn by 2026.

Industry Developments:

Agilent Technologies a mass hybrid mass spectrometer system in April 2019. The system called 6546 quadrupole time-of-flight LC/MS will offer accurate analytical data with high resolution.

Joel USA launches a quadrupole mass spectrometer system called GC-triple in March 2019. The aim of this product launch is to expand the company’s product line for mass spectrometers.

Thermo Scientific joined hands with HighChem in June 2018 to develop Orbitrap ID-X Tribrid Mass Spectrometer. This spectrometer analyses small molecules and gathers meaningful data.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.8% 2026 Value Projection USD 10044.7 Million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 5512.2 Million Historical Data 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Product Types, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers The strong presence of major players and high investment in technological innovations has lead North America to dominate the global market Shimadzu, Agilent, and Waters account for considerable market share in terms of revenue Technological advancements that offer higher resolution in analytical procedures are projected to benefit the mass spectrometer market growth





Market Growth Factors:

The R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical companies has increased significantly over the last two decades.Research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are driven by investments in key areas, such as biopharmaceuticals and personalized medicine.

Developing countries such as China and India present various opportunities for the growth of the mass spectrometry market. Together, China and India generate a huge demand for single mass spectrometers and hybrid spectrometry instruments due to the Greenfield projects being set up in various end-user industries in these countries.





Market in North America Continues to Lead Owing to Presence of Key Players in the U.S.

The market in North America is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period. Moreover, the regional market was valued at US$ 2,126.7 Mn in the year 2018.

Presence of recognized key players and technological advancements are creating lucrative opportunities for the market. Governments in this region are granting funds to research institutes working on in mass spectrometry, which will further increase the mass spectrometer market share in North America.

The Mass Spectrometer Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)





List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

WATERS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bruker

AB Sciex

Agilent Technology

LECO

JEOL USA

Advion, Inc.





Key Points of the Mass Spectrometer Market Report:

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.

The report also explores the major international players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, and production value along with the market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the study depicts the global market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, and supply/demand from an international perspective.

Considering segmentation, the market is divided in terms of product, end-use, company, region, and other important aspects. Each of these categories forms an important base point for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates the market development and trends of the Mass Spectrometer Market.





