Redwood Services Announces Investment in Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning

Memphis, TN, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Services (“Redwood”), a home services firm focused on investing in leading residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services companies in growing U.S. markets, today announced it has invested in Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning (“Arlinghaus”).

Based in the Greater Cincinnati area, Arlinghaus has been offering plumbing, heating and air conditioning services to homeowners throughout much of Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio since 2008. In that time, the company swiftly grew and developed a reputation as one of the most trusted HVAC companies in the Cincinnati tri-state area, complete with a world-class training university and distinctive bright pink branding proudly amplified by over 100 employees.

“With their passion for providing exceptional service and giving back to the community, the Arlinghaus team has established a tremendous foundation from which the company is poised to grow in the years to come,” said Richard Lewis, CEO of Redwood Services. “Their innovative training university has deservedly drawn national attention in the HVAC community and contributed to their impressive track record of growth. We are thrilled to join the great team they have built and work with them to make it even stronger.”

Brian and Heather Arlinghaus, co-founders of Arlinghaus, will retain a significant minority ownership stake. The Arlinghaus team, led by Brian as president and Heather as general manager, will continue to operate and manage the business under the Arlinghaus banner and name, while Redwood offers operational, strategic and financial support to enhance the company’s growth in the Cincinnati market.

“Since the day we started Arlinghaus over 13 years ago, we have remained dedicated to our core mission: achieving and exceeding the expectations of our customers by working together as a cohesive and passionate team,” said Brian Arlinghaus, president of Arlinghaus. “Redwood Services shares that focus on teamwork and community.”

“While Brian and I never planned to take on a partner for our company, Redwood understood what made us successful while offering a level of operational expertise that promises to supercharge our growth,” said Heather Arlinghaus, general manager of Arlinghaus.

Arlinghaus marks Redwood’s fourth platform investment overall and second in as many months, following the company’s investments in Tucson-based Rite Way Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in December 2020, D.C.-based John C. Flood of Virginia in June 2021 and Fresno-based Allbritten Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Services in January 2022. With the investment in Arlinghaus, Redwood expands its reach from the two coasts to the Midwest as it seeks to build out a national network of premier home services companies.

About Redwood Services: Founded in 2020, Memphis-based Redwood Services is building a family of people-focused essential home service companies, actively investing in the HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades throughout the United States. Redwood operates four brands in the Arizona, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, California, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana markets as it seeks to build out a national home services platform. For more information, visit RedwoodServices.com.

