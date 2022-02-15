Global 3D-LiDAR Market and UAV LiDAR Market Size to 2027 By Upcoming Trends, Industry Revenue, Growth Factors, Future Strategic Planning, Industry Dynamic (Drivers, Challenges, Restraints), Key Vendors, Market Contribution and Developments

Pune, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 3D-LiDAR Market Analysis and Insights: The global 3D-LiDAR market was valued at US$ 173.2 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 5331.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 65.2% during 2021-2026.

The global “3D-LiDAR Market” 2022-2027 study provides critical information related to the global, regional and top players including 3D-LiDAR market share analysis, winning strategies, recent developments, and financials planning. Besides providing information regarding the key players in the 3D-LiDAR market, the study also recalibrates, the impact of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that has the potential to impact the growth of the 3D-LiDAR market.

The 3D-LiDAR market is dominated by passenger cars, which accounted for more than 90% of the market share in 2019. At present, the major manufacturers in the Chinese market include Velodyne, Hesai Tech, RoboSense LiDAR, Ouster, Innoviz, Ibeo Automotive Systems, Leishen, Continental, Quanergy Systems, LeddarTech, Luminar and Valeo.

The Major Players in the 3D-LiDAR Market include:

Velodyne

Ouster

Innoviz

Ibeo Automotive Systems

Continental

Quanergy Systems

LeddarTech

Luminar

Valeo

Hesaitech

Robosense

Leishen Intelligent System

Global 3D-LiDAR Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Short Range Lidar

Mid-range Lidar

Long Range Lidar

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global 3D-LiDAR Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global 3D-LiDAR market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global 3D-LiDAR market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Part II: Global UAV LiDAR Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

With innovation in UAV technology, there has been a shift from the use of high-cost fixed-wing aircraft LiDAR to low-cost and more efficient UAV LiDAR. The LiDAR sensors on UAVs are able to capture images, which was previously accomplished using a crew and heavy LiDAR sensors on aircraft. A LiDAR sensor mounted on a UAV, along with sophisticated software, can quickly upload LiDAR images to the cloud. Therefore, effective decisions can be made by stakeholders and relevant parties in a short span of time.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global UAV LiDAR Market

The research report studies the UAV LiDAR market size using different methodologies and analyzes to supply accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it's divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information within the report. This report is aimed toward guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The worldwide UAV LiDAR market growth analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.

The Major Players in the UAV LiDAR Market include:

3DR (US)

DJI (China)

Phoenix LiDAR Systems (US)

Faro Technology (US)

Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)

Optech Inc. (US)

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Sick AG (Germany)

Velodyne LiDAR Inc. (US)

Yellowscan (France)

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Laser Scanners

Navigation & Positioning System

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Commercial

Military

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global UAV LiDAR market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

