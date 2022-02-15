Japan 3D Scanner Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 503.0 Million by 2030; Growing Demand for Advanced Scanning Tools Amongst Businesses, and Increasing Advancements in 3D Metrology to Drive Market Growth

New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the Statistics Bureau of Japan, the total number of establishments in Japan in the year 2019 was 185116 numbers. Moreover, according to the statistics by the World Bank, the value added by the manufacturing industry in Japan increased from USD 909.543 Billion (in current US$) in the year 2015, and reached USD 1.046 Trillion in the year 2019.

Research Nester has recently released a report on “ Japan 3D Scanner Market : Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2019-2030”, which analyses the key parameters defining the market growth by the use of advanced statistical tools. The report is designed to help its readers understand the width and depth of the market, and therefore make important decisions for expanding their product and services portfolio. Also, the report includes the vital market dynamics, i.e., the growth factors, latest market trends, key opportunities, and the challenges, that are associated with the market growth in the coming years.

Japan is known to be the hub for some of the largest manufacturing organizations around the globe. Famous for its world-class Japanese engineering technologies, the manufacturing industry in Japan has helped significantly in contributing to the GDP of the nation. In the other statistics by the World Bank, the GDP of Japan touched USD 4.975 Trillion in the year 2020, up from USD 4.445 Trillion in the year 2015. As a result, there is a growing need amongst the manufacturing organizations to focus on increasing their product quality and also raise their work efficiency. 3D scanners, a device that is used to capture the three-dimensional attributes of an object, is widely in demand amongst Japanese organizations, as it reduces the turnaround time (TAT) while designing a product, thereby helping to increase the work efficiency.

The Japan 3D scanner market generated a revenue of USD 291.4 Million in the year 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 503.0 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2030. The market is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing demand for optical inspection in the semiconductor industry in the nation. Moreover, the rising need amongst the Japanese automotive companies for designing advanced vehicles, backed by the increasing trade of vehicles in both the domestic and international arena, is also expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years. According to the statistics by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), the new registration of motor vehicles in the country touched 5272067 numbers in the year 2018, up from 4970258 numbers in the year 2016. Moreover, the exports of vehicles from Japan increased from 4465624 numbers in the year 2014 to 4818132 numbers in the year 2019.

The growth of the Japan 3D scanner market can also be attributed to the rise in adoption of cloud computing services in the nation, increasing progress towards Industry 5.0, and the surge in infrastructural developments in the nation. According to the statistics by e-Stat, the portal site for statistics provided by the Government of Japan, the total value of construction contract orders received in Japan increased from USD 730018.82 Million in FY 2012 to USD 784851.28 Million in FY 2018.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Japan 3D scanner market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and services. Amongst all these segments, the hardware segment registered the largest revenue of USD 169.7 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 303.9 Million by the end of 2030. The software segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period.

The market is further segmented by industry vertical into automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, architecture & construction, electronics, artifacts & heritage preservation, mining, and others. Amongst all these segments, the automotive segment, which held the largest revenue of USD 78.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revenue of USD 145.8 Million by the end of 2030. Apparently, the healthcare segment is anticipated to register the second-largest revenue by the end of 2030, and further grow with the highest CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period.

The Japan 3D scanner market is also segmented by product, type, range, and by application.

Japan 3D Scanner Market, Segmentation by Product

Laser-Based Scanners

Structure Light Scanners

Optical Scanners

Others

Japan 3D Scanner Market, Segmentation by Type

Tripod Mounted

Fixed CMM-Based Bridge CMM-Based Gantry CMM-Based Horizontal Arm CMM-Based

Portable CMM-Based Articulated Arm CMM Handheld

Desktop 3D Scanners Closed-Frame Desktop 3D Scanners Open-Frame Desktop 3D Scanners



Japan 3D Scanner Market, Segmentation by Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Japan 3D Scanner Market, Segmentation by Application

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Rapid Prototyping

Face/Body Scanning

Others

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Japan 3D scanner market that are included in our report are Hexagon AB, Japan 3D Printer Co., Ltd., KEYENCE CORPORATION, Artec Europe, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., 3D Nest Co., Ltd., Perceptron, Inc., Nikon Corporation, FARO Technologies, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., and others.

