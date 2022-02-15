XR Immersive Tech Launches Custom Experience for YouTuber Sensation Chris Ramsay

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc. (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF) is excited to announce the completion and unveiling of a custom mixed media escape experience for recognized magician Chris Ramsay. Ramsay has nearly 6 Million subscribers on YouTube alone and focuses his content around puzzles and magic. With well over 1 Billion video views on his YouTube channel , Chris Ramsay is one of the most popular social influencer magicians in the world.



See the highlight video here or for the full video visit Chris Ramsay’s channel here .

The experience features XR Immersive Tech’s proprietary Uncontained/OS automation platform to control a wide range of immersive props, turning an originally vacant room in Ramsay’s studio into a futuristic hotel aboard a space station. The Unity game engine driven digital experience is integrated into multiple screens, reacting to Ramsay’s progress throughout the experience. Set in the UNCONTAINED Deep Signal game universe, Ramsay is tasked with solving a series of puzzles and challenges in order to defeat an artificial intelligence named ACE—who has gone rogue.

Accompanying the release of the video is a limited edition at-home experience also designed by the XR Immersive Tech team. The experience features custom Ramsay cards, booklet and a mobile app escape experience which fans can purchase today from his online store . With over 30 videos featuring Ramsay, fans can play along while enjoying the exclusive video content with their very own at-home standalone experience to help Ramsay solve the mystery.

Ramsay says, "It was amazing working with the Immersive Tech team. They took a vague concept I had around my love of space and technology, and turned it into a complete adventure, with unique interactions and storytelling—right here in my studio. The at-home companion experience serves to give my fans an opportunity to experience some of that adventure for themselves."

Tim Bieber, CEO of the Company states, “We were thrilled to have been able to work with Chris on this unique project which took advantage of the company’s attractions building experience and our Uncontained/OS control platform that our customers love for easily building next-gen immersive experiences.”



The team behind XR Immersive Tech is a blend of accomplished executives coming together under CEO, Tim Bieber (BroadbandTV, CBS Interactive), Director of Franchise Development, Steven Dooner (The VOID, Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Studios Japan), Kevin Williams (Walt Disney Imagineering, Spider Entertainment), Dan Burgar (VRAR Association President, Shape Immersive), Lance Priebe (co-founder Club Penguin, Disney Interactive) as well as board member Alvin Wang Graylin (HTC China President, Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance President).

ABOUT XR IMMERSIVE TECH

XR Immersive Tech is building the industry's premier location-based Metaverse Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED , its Software Platform Uncontained/OS and its growing network of over 300 VR operators through Synthesis VR, the Company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The Company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

