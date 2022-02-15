Petrolympic completes a High-Resolution Heliborne Magnetic Survey on the Vauquelin Rayon-d’Or gold and base metals Property in Val-d’Or, Québec

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX.V:PCQ) (OTC:PCQRF) (the “Company”) is pleased to present the results of a high-resolution magnetic survey undertaken on its Vauquelin Rayon-d’Or Property (the “Property”).



Figure 1: Property Map is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7430070c-6659-4c5f-93b2-a60555e67ad5

The Property was flown with traverse lines at 50-meters spacing. The survey lines were oriented north-south with magnetic sensor at 17 meters above ground allowing for a very high resolution. The results of the survey highlight some promising prospective structures and allow for the planning of the upcoming exploration efforts.

Most of the surveyed area is affected by linear magnetic features characteristic of alternating sequences of mafic volcanic rocks with sedimentary or intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks, with locally some intrusive stocks, sills or dykes.

Magnetic lineaments are very variable in strike in the area. A number of strong magnetic low lineaments trending WSW-ENE are observed. A dominant family of low amplitude lineaments is striking from WNW-ESE to NW-SE and could relate to the dominant stratigraphy within volcano-sedimentary rock assemblages. There are also a few lineaments mostly oriented from N-S to NNE-SSW, related to fault systems. A few of the curved lineaments are depicting deformed pseudo-elliptic features. In general, magnetic lineaments are related to rock formations that are enriched in magnetite and/or pyrrhotite.

Structural features offsetting observed magnetic lineaments and causing abrupt interruption or changes in the magnetic response are recognized in some areas. These features are typically caused by faults, fractures and shear zones which could be favourable host structures for mineralization.

Figure 2: High-Res Magnetic Survey Results is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd660a89-d414-47b6-a4cc-70874ea6ab54

Follow up and detailed exploration work will be completed in the prioritized areas. A field program consisting of biogeochemical sampling of black spruce twigs, B-horizon soil sampling, geological mapping, prospecting and rock sampling, as well as detailed Induced Polarization (IP) resistivity geophysical survey will be necessary prior to follow up diamond drilling on the most promising targets. Definition drilling of the lateral and depth extensions of the Rayon-d’Or mineralized structure will then permit to move the properties to stage of resource calculation.

Figure 3: Regional Geography is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b5a6324-3e55-46a0-a539-7be65b10cfbc

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared and provided by Alain-Jean Beauregard, géo., a member in good standing of l’Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ, member 227) and a Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument ("NI") 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

