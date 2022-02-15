The DMZ and Desjardins team up to drive entrepreneurial growth to new heights in Canada

Toronto, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DMZ and Desjardins have unveiled a new on-demand digital learning platform designed to support aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs, and fuel the next generation of business leaders in tech.

Announced today, the Launchpad for Entrepreneurs powered by Desjardins provides entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the beginning stages of the business growth journey. The free platform offers expert-curated content in both English and French and will be available to Canadians from coast-to-coast.

The one-of-a-kind platform developed in partnership with the DMZ was built to shorten the learning curve for entrepreneurs, providing members with easy and unlimited access to videos and course content. Course material provides members with the personal and professional skills needed to build strong business foundations, and includes training on today’s most in-demand topics related to growing and scaling a successful business. Topics include: startup idea formation, leadership development, market research, leveraging SMART goals, pitching and presenting to investors, and more.

John Robinson Jr., Founder & CEO of Joy+, explains his company has felt an immense impact from participating in DMZ programs like Launchpad. “Launchpad allows you to learn from industry experts and have a dialogue with your peers. The journey as an entrepreneur can feel lonely. However, surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals has a way of helping your thoughts become tangible results more efficiently,” he says. “The program also taught me how to effectively articulate my solution and understand industry jargon, which has already come in handy when talking to investors. Even better, it’s helped me increase revenue for my business!”

“At the DMZ, we see firsthand how important mastering foundational entrepreneurial skills is to building strong tech businesses. Beyond that, these are learnings that aren’t always taught in the traditional classroom, yet they help young entrepreneurs build an aptitude for leadership that will last a lifetime – regardless of profession,” explained Abdullah Snobar, the Executive Director of the DMZ. “We’re ecstatic to expand our commitment to engaging more Canadians in tech and entrepreneurship at a time when growing our talent pipeline is of the utmost importance.”

“Entrepreneurs play an essential role in our society, they respond to the needs of our communities, create jobs, and provide innovative solutions to our social issues," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins. “We must continue to support business owners and help them succeed if we want a prosperous future. That's why we are proud to be partnered with the DMZ in launching this new program that will make resources more available to entrepreneurs who need it."

Designed to eliminate barriers and democratize invaluable resources and knowledge, Launchpad is available to individuals anywhere across Canada via computer or mobile device and is free of charge.

Canadians looking to kick start their business success can become Launchpad members today by signing up at dmz.to/Launchpad.

About the DMZ

The DMZ is a leading startup incubator equipping the next generation of leading tech entrepreneurs with the tools needed to build, launch, and scale highly impactful startups. By providing connections to customers, coaching, capital, and a community, the DMZ’s customized approach helps innovators reach the next milestone in their entrepreneurial journey – whatever that might be. Through its award-winning programming, the DMZ has helped more than 650 startups raise $1.53 billion in capital and create 4,500+ jobs. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with globally-accessible programming, the DMZ has a widely-recognized international presence with offices in Vietnam and India, and partnerships across North America, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

About Desjardins

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $391 billion. It was ranked as one of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

