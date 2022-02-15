Global Electric Ship Market (2021 to 2028) - Share, Size, Trends and Industry Analysis Report

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Ship Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Power Source; By Vessel; By Power Output; By Autonomy Level; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric ship market size is expected to reach $12.57 billion by 2028 according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Perceptible factors esteeming the market growth include the increasing rate of adoption of the products with an ever-increasing transportation and logistics companies, the surge in incentives on environment-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles offered by the government bodies and growing maritime industry due to increasing seaborne trade are the few integral factors accelerating the market growth during the forecasting years.



Based on vessel, the commercial vessels accounted for a maximum stake, owing to its rising government norms and regulations to mandate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles in the marine trade, whereas the defense vessel segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate in the overall industry. Factors such as the reduced maintenance cost, increased fuel economy, and quiet operation of the system are responsible.



With a surge in government initiative for promoting the adoption of the vehicle since the last few years, the products have witnessed a higher preference over conventional vessels due to no noise pollution and promote environmental safety. According to the government of the United Arab Emirates, by 2020, the central government expected to lessen 15% carbon emissions & a nearly 20% adoption of the products. With the rising rate of electronic vehicles adoption, shipping companies are interested in promoting environmental friendliness and safety; in turn, the adoption of the product is growing at a healthy rate considering the global scenario.



Major Participants such as MAN Energy Solutions SE, Boesch Motorboote AG, ABB, Bureau Veritas, Yara Birkeland, Baltic Workboats AS, Corvus Energy, Duffy Electric Boat, Electrovaya Inc., Kongsberg, Leclanche SA, Wartsila, Norwegian Electric Systems AS, Siemens, Triton Submarines, Vard AS, and Canadian Electric Boat Company are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Electric Ship Market Insights

4.1. Electric Ship - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Electric Ship Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Favorable government push and incentives

4.2.1.2. Use of technology such 5G and AI

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High cost of operation

4.2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.2.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.2.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.2.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.2.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.2.5. Electric Ship Market Industry trends

4.2.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Electric Ship Market Assessment by Power Source

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by Power Source, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Fully Electric

5.3.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by Fully Electric, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Hybrid

5.4.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by Hybrid, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



6. Electric Ship Market Assessment by Power Output

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by Power Output, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. < 75 kW

6.3.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by < 75 kW, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. 75-745 kW

6.4.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by 75-745 kW, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.5. 746-7,560 kW

6.5.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by 746-7,560 kW, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.6. >7,560 kW

6.6.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by >7,560 kW, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



7. Global Electric Ship Market, by Autonomy Level

7.1. Key Findings

Introduction

7.1.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by Autonomy Level, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.2. Semi-Autonomous

7.2.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by Semi-Autonomous, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.3. Fully Autonomous

7.3.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by Fully Autonomous, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



8. Global Electric Ship Market, by Vessel

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by Vessel, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.3. Commercial Vessel

8.3.1. Global Electric Ship Market, By Commercial Vessel, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.4. Defense Vessel

8.4.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by Defense Vessel, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.5. Special Vessel

8.5.1. Global Electric Ship Market, by Special Vessel, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



9. Electric Ship Market Assessment by Geography

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.1.1. Expansion

10.1.2. Acquisitions

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Company Profiles

11.1. ABB

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Benchmarking

11.1.4. Recent Development

11.2. Baltic Workboats AS

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Benchmarking

11.2.4. Recent Development

11.3. Boesch Motorboote AG

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.4. Recent Development

11.4. Bureau Veritas

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.4. Recent Development

11.5. Canadian Electric Boat Company

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Benchmarking

11.5.4. Recent Development

11.6. Corvus Energy

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Benchmarking

11.6.4. Recent Development

11.7. Duffy Electric Boat

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Benchmarking

11.7.4. Recent Development

11.8. Electrovaya Inc.

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Benchmarking

11.8.4. Recent Development

11.9. Kongsberg

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Product Benchmarking

11.9.4. Recent Development

11.10. Leclanche SA

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Product Benchmarking

11.10.4. Recent Development

11.11. MAN Energy Solutions SE

11.11.1. Company Overview

11.11.2. Financial Performance

11.11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.11.4. Recent Development

11.12. Norwegian Electric Systems AS

11.12.1. Company Overview

11.12.2. Financial Performance

11.12.3. Product Benchmarking

11.12.4. Recent Development

11.13. Siemens

11.13.1. Company Overview

11.13.2. Financial Performance

11.13.3. Product Benchmarking

11.13.4. Recent Development

11.14. Triton Submarines

11.14.1. Company Overview

11.14.2. Financial Performance

11.14.3. Product Benchmarking

11.14.4. Recent Development

11.15. Vard AS

11.15.1. Company Overview

11.15.2. Financial Performance

11.15.3. Product Benchmarking

11.15.4. Recent Development

11.16. Wartsila

11.16.1. Company Overview

11.16.2. Financial Performance

11.16.3. Product Benchmarking

11.16.4. Recent Development

11.17. Yara Birkeland

11.17.1. Company Overview

11.17.2. Financial Performance

11.17.3. Product Benchmarking

11.17.4. Recent Development

