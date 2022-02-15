Global Electric Ship Market (2021 to 2028) - Share, Size, Trends and Industry Analysis Report

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Ship Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Power Source; By Vessel; By Power Output; By Autonomy Level; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric ship market size is expected to reach $12.57 billion by 2028 according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Perceptible factors esteeming the market growth include the increasing rate of adoption of the products with an ever-increasing transportation and logistics companies, the surge in incentives on environment-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles offered by the government bodies and growing maritime industry due to increasing seaborne trade are the few integral factors accelerating the market growth during the forecasting years.
Based on vessel, the commercial vessels accounted for a maximum stake, owing to its rising government norms and regulations to mandate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles in the marine trade, whereas the defense vessel segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate in the overall industry. Factors such as the reduced maintenance cost, increased fuel economy, and quiet operation of the system are responsible.
With a surge in government initiative for promoting the adoption of the vehicle since the last few years, the products have witnessed a higher preference over conventional vessels due to no noise pollution and promote environmental safety. According to the government of the United Arab Emirates, by 2020, the central government expected to lessen 15% carbon emissions & a nearly 20% adoption of the products. With the rising rate of electronic vehicles adoption, shipping companies are interested in promoting environmental friendliness and safety; in turn, the adoption of the product is growing at a healthy rate considering the global scenario.
Major Participants such as MAN Energy Solutions SE, Boesch Motorboote AG, ABB, Bureau Veritas, Yara Birkeland, Baltic Workboats AS, Corvus Energy, Duffy Electric Boat, Electrovaya Inc., Kongsberg, Leclanche SA, Wartsila, Norwegian Electric Systems AS, Siemens, Triton Submarines, Vard AS, and Canadian Electric Boat Company are some of the key players operating in the global market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Electric Ship Market Insights
4.1. Electric Ship - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Electric Ship Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Favorable government push and incentives
4.2.1.2. Use of technology such 5G and AI
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High cost of operation
4.2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.2.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.2.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.2.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.2.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.2.5. Electric Ship Market Industry trends
4.2.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
