FADU Announces Mass Production of OCP Compliant Enterprise and Data Center PCIe Gen3 and Gen4 SSD Controllers

SEOUL, Korea and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FADU Technology, a developer of innovative high-end SSD controllers and solutions targeting hyperscale data center and server/storage systems, announced today that the company’s first-generation FC3081 and second-generation FC4121 SSD controllers are in mass production.



FADU’s SSD controllers are fully compliant with the Open Compute Project (OCP) NVMe Cloud SSD Specifications. The controllers satisfy the rigorous demands of data center workloads. Defined by leading data center providers, including Meta (formerly known as Facebook), the OCP specification is a set of unified, interoperable standards, enabling SSD and SSD controller vendors to work efficiently with next-generation storage design.

“As data center needs evolve, they place challenging demands on SSD storage innovator’s ability to deliver increased performance at low power,” said Ross Stenfort, Hardware Storage Engineer at Meta. “FADU’s SSD controllers support OCP Cloud SSD Specifications with E1.S to meet the next generation of Hyperscale needs.”

FADU’s first-generation controller (FC3081) based SSD products are the first to deliver 100K IOPS/watt in the industry. FADU’s second-generation controller (FC4121) dramatically doubles SSD performance over the first generation with a Sequential Read of 7,300KB/s, Sequential Write of 4,800KB/s, Random Read of 1,500K IOPS, and Random Write of 185K IOPS.

“FADU’s SSD controllers have been adopted by a few major companies, including memory and SSD companies such as SK Hynix. Clearing a major milestone by entering mass production, FADU has proven its capability to fulfill the demands from the global data center market. Starting this year, you will see many high-end SSD products using FADU controllers in the market.” said Jihyo Lee, CEO of FADU.

FADU will continue to release innovative storage solutions including high-end SSD controllers, as well as CXL solutions, based on partnerships with leading memory makers and data centers.

To learn more about FADU’s Gen3 and Gen4 solutions, visit www.fadu.io.

About FADU Technology

FADU Technology is a fabless storage solutions company developing advanced flash storage technology to meet the explosively increasing data storage demands placed on hyperscale, enterprise, and cloud data centers. Our innovative SSD solutions are based on industry-standard specifications, designed with FADU’s proprietary Flash Memory Controller architecture, and compatibility with multiple industry NAND suppliers. FADU’s storage designs address all aspects of Flash-based storage – very-low power, ultra-high performance, rich feature sets, solid reliability, and superior QoS. The company believes that other solutions with legacy ties to the past cannot meet the performance and power requirements to support real-time, cloud-based, connected applications. FADU’s global team of seasoned storage architects, ASIC experts, and SSD engineers is charting the course for the industry.

