Lou Podbelski, AIA, Joins Halio Leadership Team as Senior Vice President, Business Development

Hayward, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halio, builder of the world’s most technologically advanced and beautiful smart windows, announced the addition of Lou Podbelski, AIA, to its leadership team as Senior Vice President, Business Development. Mr. Podbelski is responsible for Halio’s sales and marketing, bringing years of experience and relationships in dynamic glass, commercial glazing and curtain wall, architecture, and building and products services industries to Halio.

“Lou has a wealth of glass industry experience and executive relationships with several of our industry partners which are key to Halio’s growth this year and beyond,” stated Bruce Sohn, Halio CEO. His background in architecture and demonstrated effectiveness in building teams will contribute to our ability to repeat customer success as we scale our business.”

Most recently, Lou was the founder and President of LEAP, a consulting firm specializing in business development for building products and services companies. He holds an MBA from Monmouth University, a Bachelor of Architecture from Virginia Tech, and is a licensed architect.

About Halio

Halio, Inc. delivers the world’s most responsive, intelligent platform for daylight management. Halio's Smart Glass for commercial and residential facades and interiors is the world’s leading electrochromic (EC) technology integrated into windows to maximize daylight while optimizing energy savings, reducing solar heat gain, and minimizing glare. Powered by Halio windows and skylights are available from both Halio and third-party fabricators in various glass coatings and configurations.

Visit www.halioinc.com for more information.

