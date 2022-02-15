BlackRock® Canada Announces February Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the February 2022 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on February 23, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on February 28, 2022.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.044 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.037 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.093 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.048 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.072 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.028 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.035 iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.003 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.048 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.067 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.078 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.068 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.072 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.053 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.043 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.051 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.065 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.055 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.085 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.063 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.041 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.049 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.039 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.065 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.087 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.041 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.033 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.053 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.103 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.048 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.083 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.133 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.005 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.041 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.025 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.062 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.054 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.052 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.072 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.049 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.042 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.208 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.063 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.062 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.057 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.039 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.045 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.044 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.042 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.042 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.080 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.037 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.030 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.047 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.030 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.029 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.113 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.115 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.091 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.087

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

