Industrial Coatings Market to Worth $183.2 Billion by (2021-2028) | Industrial Coatings Industry CAGR of 4.2%

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial coatings market size was USD 132 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 137.1 billion in 2021 to USD 183.2 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the 2021-2028 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Industrial Coatings Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the rising demand for environmentally approachable coatings, as well as the requirement for proficient procedures and robust coatings with better aesthetics, is the prime aspect of navigating the market.

COVID-19: Scarcity of Workforce & Supply Chain Commotions to Impede Growth

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the infection has accomplished to spread to each region across the globe, therefore the World Health Organization stated it as a public health emergency disaster. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease were perceived by almost every sector in the first half of the year 2020.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has deteriorated the demand for industrial coatings across the world. Also, commotions of supply chains in this industry, as well as the absence of a workforce have formed massive fiscal damages for a large number of manufacturers.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-coatings-market-101741

List of Players Covered in the Industrial Coatings Market Report

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (U.S.)

Industrial Coatings Ltd. (Finland)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

RPM International Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd (India)

Hempel A/S (Denmark)

The Chemours Company FC, LLC. (U.S.)

Jotun A/S (Norway)

Report Coverage

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Drivers & Restraints

Growing Environmental Concerns to Thrust Growth

The manufacturing procedures of industrial coatings releases Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) that must be eradicated efficiently. These organic chemicals turn to gases once they are kept at room temperature. VOC is the main cause of ground-level air pollution. Therefore, these days numerous manufacturers are speedily disposing towards powder-based or water-borne coatings to preserve sustainability. This aspect is set to boost the industrial coatings market growth in the upcoming years.

Segmentation

On the basis of resin, the market is segregated into acrylic, alkyd, polyurethane, epoxy, polyester, and others.

Based on technology, the market is classified into solvent-borne, water-borne, powder, and others.

In terms of end-use, the market is categorized into general industrial, powder, automotive OEM, automotive refinish, protective, wood, marine, coil, packaging, and others. An anticipated rise in the infrastructure construction activities and an expanding middle-class people are creating lucrative opportunities for the market.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-coatings-market-101741

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific held the maximum industrial coatings market share and is set to retain its leading position in the market throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is accredited to rising consumer spending and rising automotive production.

Europe, on the contrary, is anticipated to display considerable growth backed by the ongoing developments in the oil & gas sector. At the same time, the increasing utilization of powder coatings owing to the rapid technological progressions in this sector would direct growth.

North America is estimated to extend at a reasonable pace. Industrial coatings in the region are experiencing high demand because of the rising industrial manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape

Crucial Players Focus on Unveiling Novel Products to Reinforce Their Positions

The market for industrial coatings is highly fragmented in nature backed by the existence of multiple important domestic and international companies. Most of them are emphasizing on launching state-of-the-art products to suffice the huge demand from numerous end-use industries.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Resin Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industrial Coatings Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

August 2020: Sherwin-Williams Company Protective & Marine introduced rapid curing technology to significantly reduce the time and labor costs for the protection of structural steels.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/industrial-coatings-market-101741

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Brake Type (Disc Brake, Drum Brake), By Application Type (Brake Lining, Brake Pad), By Material Type (Organic, Semi-Metallic, Ceramic) and regional forecast 2022-2029

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, Others), By Technology (Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Others), By Coat Type (Clearcoat, Basecoat, Primer, Activator & Fillers), By Application (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Protective Coatings Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, Inorganic Zin, and Others), By Formulating Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder, and Others), By End-use Industry (Infrastructure & Construction, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Marine, Automotive, Power Generation, Mining, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter