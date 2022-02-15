Legendary Producer Arthur Sarkissian joins Global Ascension Studios and will collaborate with 2B Films and Wild7Films on first production, Gemini Lounge

Los Angeles , Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After successfully releasing over 20 blockbuster films including the smash hit Rush Hour franchise over the past 30 years, Arthur Sarkissian is partnering up with CEO D.A. Chan and President Joshua Macciello to launch the up-and-coming new media and entertainment company, Global Ascension Studios LLC. Global Ascension Studios is releasing both live-action and animated releases for all media outlets.



Sarkissian’s recent releases include the worldwide hit, The Foreigner with Jackie Chan as well as The Protégé starring Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton and Maggie Q. Sarkissian's most recent project Memory is being released by OpenRoad starring Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce and Monica Belucci. All three aforementioned films were directed by award-winning director, Martin Campbell.

Sarkissian’s deep connections with talent on all levels of production including Actors, Directors, Writers, Studios, and Streaming entities will help Global Ascension Studios quickly become a Hollywood powerhouse. “We are very excited. Each project Global produces will stand on its own strength to be both a commercial and a critical success", Sarkissian was happy to share.

Global Ascension Studios is teaming up with Wild7Films, 2B Films and Danny A. Abeckaser to produce the first film under the Global Ascension banner titled Gemini Lounge.

Regarding their upcoming movie with 2B Films, Sarkissian had the following to say, “We are absolutely excited by our upcoming project Gemini Lounge! Danny is a very talented director and I look forward to collaborating with him and his company, 2B Films.”

"Global Ascension Studios is the place where talented filmmakers can come and tackle their most ambitious stories. I look forward to collaborating with each of our teams to break the mold of what a studio can and should be”, said Global Ascension Studios CEO, D.A. Chan.

“Having Arthur on our team is an absolute honor. He is hands down one of the most talented producers in the world and we are lucky to work with him. Getting to work with the talented Danny A. Abeckaser and 2B Films on our first release is pure excitement for everyone here at Global," said Global Ascension Studios President Joshua Macciello.

“I am very excited to be working with legendary producer, Arthur Sarkissian and Global Ascension Studios," said Director Danny A. Abeckaser. “The whole team at Global truly understands our vision and passion for Gemini Lounge. Global Ascension Studios President, Joshua Macciello along with producer Kyle Stefanski worked tirelessly to get Gemini Lounge set up to be Global Ascension Studio’s first movie into production.”

