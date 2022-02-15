Shipa Brings Its Application-as-Code Solution to AWS Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipa , a cloud-native application-as-code platform that reduces complexity by empowering an AppOpps model of development, today announced availability in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent vendors which makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). With this availability, AWS customers can begin using Shipa with just a few clicks.



Shipa solves several critical developer complexity issues for organizations using multiple infrastructure platforms and their associated tools. Teams leveraging virtual machines (VMs), cloud instances, Kubernetes, Terraform, GitOps, and other infrastructure must enlist different application management models for each – creating ever-more-challenging complexity and driving friction between DevOps and developers. Security policy enforcement is equally burdensome when deploying applications across multiple infrastructure tools, as each enforces application policies in its own way. These complexities do not just slow down application development, they also lead to recruitment and retainment challenges, as talented developers avoid stressful infrastructure management and seek other opportunities.

Shipa’s application-as-code platform introduces a standard application operating definition that instead enables developers to build and manage applications using a single approach that works across all infrastructure. This streamlined efficiency transforms the developer experience, allowing developers to focus on their preferred product development work instead of complex overhead. On the DevOps side, Shipa’s standard AppOps model similarly empowers teams to introduce new infrastructure platforms or alter existing ones without altering the developer experience. Shipa also eliminates the complexity of securing multiple infrastructure platforms by enabling policy-as-code. DevOps can define standard application-level policies for role-based access controls, networking, scanning, registry control, and more, which protects all infrastructure and tools across an organization’s technology stack.

“We’re excited to bring Shipa to AWS Marketplace,” said Bruno Andrade, Chief Executive Officer at Shipa. “AWS customers can leverage Shipa to detach their application layer from the underlying infrastructure, and realize the accelerated application deployment, management, and security benefits that an application-as-code strategy offers.”

About Shipa

Shipa delivers a unique cloud-native application-as-code platform. Using Shipa, organizations speed up application deployment, management, and security by detaching the application layer from the underlying infrastructure. By providing a consistent application definition, developers have a standard experience for working with applications across any infrastructure, and DevOps can evolve infrastructure without any impact on developer activities. Shipa is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

